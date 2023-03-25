On April 5, the mobile phone brand O2 will launch a new tariff portfolio. The new O2 Mobile tariffs offer more data volume, which is growing by up to 10 gigabytes a year. These are the innovations at a glance.

“Grow” benefit is extended

Last year, O2 launched its new “O2 Grow” tariff model, in which the data volume is increased every year. This benefit is now being extended to all gigabyte term contracts for new customers. O2 has also increased the surfing speed to up to 300 kbit/s. The entry-level tariffs now also offer access to the 5G network.

The smallest data package starts with 4 GB for EUR 22.99 per month, with another GB added every year. At 140 GB, the O2 Mobile L Boost tariff has the highest included data quota, which is growing by 10 GB every year. According to the network operator, the average data consumption of O2 customers is now 15 GB per month.

More money for more performance

Overall, prices have increased by around 10 percent. However, the network operator points to the increased scope of services due to the “grow” advantage and 5G mobile communications. Anyone who is already under contract with O2 can switch to the new tariffs as part of a contract extension. Depending on the tariff, young people receive a discount of up to 15 euros per month.