SHMÚ publishes statistics and an overview of daily (max/min/average) temperatures compared to the averages of past decades for various cities and towns in Slovakia.

Temperatures in April 2023 are about 5-8 degrees below the 2000-2020 averages. April 2023 is similarly cold as it was last year 2022, when we had the same below-average temperature April. The years 2022 and 2023 were very warm winters. This year, temperatures were significantly above average during all months of January—February—March. Last year, only January and February were warm, March was average in temperature. This year, April will be the first “colder” month than the average since 2000. The weather is supposed to warm up, but the average will not exceed the long-term averages in April 2023.

More information at: https://www.shmu.sk

or directly at: https://bit.ly/3mjJr6i

