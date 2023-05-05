Data without pathos: Electricity – comparison of production in 4 months 2023 and 2022 | World | .a week

10
if everyone else doesn’t join the data-minded and data-respecting energy workers when planning new sources of electricity production:
- starting with politicians
- by green activists continuing a
- ending with bankers and investors
we have a very big problem in Europe and we can forget about reliable electricity supplies even at peak times. We will need common sense, less propaganda and rational decisions. Europe has made a lot of mistakes in the last 10-15 years.
If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.
If you found an error, write to [email protected]
See also Voice online article for women in Gansu: Is the government turning defeat into victory like this? | Square Cabin | Girls from Gansu |