in the last post about China‘s growth in coal-fired power generation, we hit a few dead ends in some of the discussions.

We offer ratio and nominal indicators and trends for 20 years from 2000 to 2021/22.

The only positive thing and fact is that the share of fossil fuels in the total electricity produced (as a % of the total) is decreasing:

in China from 82% to 66% between 2000 and 2021.

in Germany from 64% to 51% from 2000 to 2022.

Basically, these are very similar countries; they are going very slowly and even today they are “very high.”

Nominally, the volume of electricity produced from fossil fuels between 2000 and 2021 in China went up 5 times and in Germany it went down by 1/5. In Germany, not “on 1/5,” but “by 1/5. “In 22 years.

Meanwhile, in France, the production of electricity from fossils in 2000 and 2022 has a share of 10%-12%, with approximately the same volume of 50-55 TWhours.

The culprits for the large volumes, the culprits for the miserable trend of decline are obvious from the 3: China / Germany / France: they were not, are not and will not be frogmen.

In 2022 CO2 emissions (which is not itself the culprit of global warming):

reached a RECORD level of 37 billion tons

increased by 1% year-on-year compared to 2021

Emissions from coal alone increased by 1.6%, which you can read in the summary:

Our overview of electricity production:

