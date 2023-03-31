Home News Data without pathos: Electricity – Slovakia completely out of reality | | .a week
details:

  • discount from May 1, 2023
  • adjustment amount – €10 / 1 MWh
  • adjustment – 3.7% compared to 269.7 / 1 MWh
  • adjusted single tariff: € 259.7 / 1 MWh

Average spot price:

  • in 2023: 135 euros
  • in March 2023: 113 euros
  • in the last 7 days: less than 100 euros
  • forwards (supply of electricity in the future) for the entire 2nd quarter cost less than 150 euros for the entire year 2023, yesterday 116 euros.

Diagram and deviation and internal costs of the merchant are at a price of 150 euros about and up to 33 euros, at a price of 100 euros about and up to 25 euros.

With a tariff of 260 euros for 1 MWh, there is a profit/margin/rice/cushion/buffer/cotton over 100 euros or almost 100%.

Do you know why our year-on-year inflation is 16% in February 2023?

Try to guess when almost 2 TWh of electricity will be sold to unregulated consumers in our country per month?

Good news and praise for SPP: they are the first and so far the only suppliers to reduce the tariff at all from May (in the 2nd quarter of 2023) and even publicly. Other suppliers are still significantly higher and most of them at a multiple of the price from SPP (right, sse?!)

The government needed, needs and will need experts with an interest in moving the country forward with reasonable management based on data. For the time being, the parties can run around Slovakia after discussions. But in our country the government is running and life is in free fall.

Government is from the word govern: to work.

Link to the price of energy from SPP: https://www.spp.sk/…/03/Cennik-za-dodavku-elektriny-pre- MPO_od-1_5_2023.pdf

Spot price of electricity: https://energy-charts.info/charts/price_average/chart.htm…

