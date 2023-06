the euro strengthened in a year against the USD from 1.04 to 1.08.

The declines in oil prices are the result of:

fears of a recession in the US,

lower demand in China,

steady supply from Russia.

For Slovakia, the onset of recession would be very bad news at a very bad time.

