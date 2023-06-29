Data without pathos: No, Germany is not green | World | .a week

yesterday evening was the time when there was no wind, there wasn’t even enough water in the rivers like right after the rains, and since it was dark, even the solar power plants didn’t produce anything.

But Germany also needed 50 gigawatts of electricity last night. Because there was industry, refrigerators and freezers, air conditioning in the buildings, and at home a washing machine, a dishwasher, the car was charged, and the TV is ON.

And so the Germans started lignite-coal power plants and supplemented the necessary gigawatts by producing electricity from gas. More than 50% of consumption from hydrocarbons.

They produce ten times more CO2 when producing 1 kilowatt hour of electricity than neighboring France.

And there is no other way to solve this problem than in exactly the way Germany solved it last night: coal and gas plants remained in reserve and they were turned on last night. But: electricity consumption will grow. Germans buy an electric car, stick a cord in the socket and in the morning pin a green four-leaf clover on their jacket with the good feeling that they have saved the planet and done a good deed for the climate. Crazy…

Once again: After 15 years of implementation of the Greendeal, the Germans produce 10 times more solar energy than neighboring France in the early evening in the summer when producing electricity. Exactly 30 thousand tons per hour. That’s 300 wagons. French 30 wagons.

Or: the French in the whole night as much as the Germans in 1 hour.

Where did common sense, peasant honor, basic numbers and the test of correctness go? Where have we all ended up and why does no one listen to the energy workers from RWE that this is not the way to paradise?

And at the same time, the AFD in Germany has 20% in the polls and the first mayor. Some things are related. There may not be causation, but they are correlated. We are entering interesting times.

Remember DieselGate? That was a small, harmless lie and a petty fraud compared to what can happen in 5-10 years, when the sun won’t shine again in the evening, there won’t be enough water in the rivers and dams, and the breeze won’t blow.

