Data without pathos: Public finances of Slovakia — patient before resuscitation | Economy | .a week

You can, you can and we can believe in anything. But the data say something else about Slovakia’s public finances. According to them, we are a patient in the ICU and resuscitation awaits us very soon. On the expenditure side, inflation, indexed expenses, increased salaries, pensions, benefits are starting to bother us, and on the income side, there is a real lack of cash. And so Slovakia borrows more and more.

INFLATION is like high pressure. It also doesn’t hurt and you feel that everything is OK. And then it will kill you. (quote from Roman).

We are already at the end of the fifth month in the “new budget” for 2023. Boasting about the results of 2022 and a 2% deficit to GDP on a year-round basis will not help us. Judge for yourself:

The first 3 quarters in 2022 were excellent with high tax revenues and a low deficit. Subsequently, in the 4th quarter, the “nuclear bomb” expenses and the consequences of huge inflation began to show, and in 3 months the state produced a deficit at the level of more than 5% of GDP.

The beginning of 2023 is mercilessly cruel. Mr. State Secretary Marcel Klimek continuously handed over the “cash register” to Mr. Michal Horváth with a deficit of 3.5 billion euros. In the middle of May. We had such a deficit in 2022 only on December 14, now Slovakia managed it 7 months earlier.

The deficit for the last half-year: OKT22-APRIL23 was 5 billion euros. This is equal to 9% as a fraction of the denominator (GDP for half a year). it doesn’t look good anymore even if there was a slight error in the calculation “in the right direction.”

The picture above shows a comparison of the budgets (2023) of countries in the Eurozone (where they have the euro). Slovakia is not in the worse third or a little to the left of the average. Slovakia is the “LEADER” on the far left with an extreme value of received expenses, non-existent income and growing debts. Only from April 1, 2020 to May 15, 2023, the net debt grew from 42 billion euros to about 58 billion euros. That’s almost half a billion a month (18 billion in 38 months).

They all had deficits, but they also invested. In our country, everything was eaten up with extensive aid and extensive testing. Everyone borrowed a lot, but we have a worse rating and higher interest costs (today 3-4% on issued bonds). Everyone realized this and started saving, and proposed and adopted such budgets for 2023. Only Slovakia goes for a free ride and ignores reality and is delusional about improving public finances.

If you have the courage, read the NBS assessment (where the new Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor came from) of the adopted budget for 2023. If you add to the cocktail a mix of politicians (their equipment) who are going to take over the country after September and spice it up with demographic development, we guarantee that:

YOU STOP SLEEPING

Marcel Klimek (State Secretary), who served under E. Heger and I. Matovič at the Ministry of Finance, sends a message to the new minister (with a sly grin):

“If I read somewhere today about the historically worst state of Slovak public finances, then just this: I wish the current government would manage to maintain this ‘worst state’ and permanently and with small steps not only maintain the Top A rating, but also raise it to a complete AAA top.”

The new Minister of Finance, Michal Horváth, calmly counters us and Mr. Klimek: “It’s bad, we need to act.”

We are Data without pathos, but I personally (Ivan Bošňák) writing this text and analyzing the data, today’s state and prospects, note that this country was in the hands of fools and now even worse ones are coming to replace them.

ASSESSMENT OF THE EU AND THE NBS ON THE 2023 BUDGET

The EU evaluates the submitted budget only partially in accordance with its recommendations. The budget lacks measures to streamline the tax mix, towards property and environmental taxes, as well as measures to further improve the efficiency of tax collection through the digitization of financial administration.

The fiscal position, even after taking into account extraordinary expenses to eliminate the energy crisis, is assessed by the commission as expansionary (the budget as approximately neutral), and the development of primary current expenses (total expenses without interest and investments) does not correspond to the recommendations either.

The Commission, on the other hand, positively evaluates the own investment plan and the proposed withdrawal of funds from the EU and the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The government should consistently implement the reform commitments of the Recovery Plan, to which it committed itself to citizens and to the EU. The adoption of spending ceilings without their practical implementation already in the 2023 budget year calls into question the effort to make real reform changes.

The reforms committed to by the government in the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RPP) should qualitatively move Slovakia towards more efficient public services creating a favorable environment for life and business. At the same time, they should contribute to the recovery of public finances and their long-term sustainability.

Missing spending ceilings also threaten the use of resources, as the implementation of reforms (fulfilment of milestones) conditions the investment pillar of POO. The aim of EU structural and investment funds is to support the economy with the aim of increasing its competitiveness and the quality of life of the inhabitants compared to more developed EU regions. The weak use of European funds from 3PO so far should be reflected in the effort to intensively use them in 2023.

A relatively large volume of contracted funds is tied up in projects that have not yet been used. The drawdown period is already short and Slovakia may face a high loss (decommitment). In addition to the lack of implementation, one of the negative factors of low utilization is also the currently high input prices. The government proposed that a significant part of these funds be used to subsidize the economy at a time of high energy prices. In the current situation, this appears to be an alternative scenario to avoid decommitment.

On the other hand, the government should strive to complete the started projects in particular and, in the case of the need to revise the budgets due to rising prices, increase the aid provided again. From the point of view of future development, it is important that Slovakia does not lag behind other EU regions, which until now have effectively drawn cohesion aid. In this sense, the government should avoid slow implementation of European funds

