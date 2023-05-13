if Russia was happy about anything after the start of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, it was the trends:

the growth of oil exports and the growth of oil and gas prices, although a decrease in the volume of exports, but an enormous increase in the price, and consequently:

growth in revenues from oil and gas exports, thanks to which:

the current account surplus and the balance of payments grew and:

Russia’s state budget surpluses also grew.

The reversal occurred after limiting the import of energy from Russia to Europe and the G7 countries and after the gradual introduction of sanctions on the export of gas and oil and the introduction of price ceilings on oil.

Gradually, all positive trends were reversed, and the day before yesterday, Russia announced a record state budget deficit. In 4 months and at the end of April 2023, it reached the level that was planned for the entire year 2023.

The amount of the deficit of 3.4 trillion rubles, equivalent to between 40 and 50 billion USD, represents about 2% of Russia’s annual GDP.

A similar amount of deficit was recorded by the Russian state budget for the entire fiscal year 2022. In the last 6 months from November 2022, the Russian state budget recorded a deficit of up to 7 trillion rubles and this is already the equivalent of about 100 billion USD and the equivalent of almost 5% of the Russian (already 12 months of decline) GDP.

It gradually started from June 2022 as a result of:

growing expenses of the state budget to experience problems:

state budget and the budget surplus began to decline, which:

culminated in a disastrous monthly deficit in December and:

the decline in revenues from oil and gas exports continued, while:

revenues of the state budget from oil and gas decreased, and

in 2023, the state budget deficit has been growing since January.

Today, in 4 months, Russia has revenues from oil and gas in the state budget less than half compared to 2022 (at the level of 48%), while in the month of April 2023 the revenues were lower by almost 2/3 compared to 2022 (-64%). Prospects for growth in these revenues are slim, gas prices are falling, and URAL oil prices are hovering around $50-60 after falling from $90 per barrel last year.

This has an impact on the already mentioned high deficit of the state budget, and the prospects for its improvement are equally slim. Expenditures are growing year-on-year and incomes are falling significantly.

The situation worsened very soon after the start of the aggression against Ukraine due to sanctions. Sanctions are not that they DON’T WORK, but they work, with a relatively short interval of time (in months), very well.

Russia is by no means expecting a good year 2023 in the area of ​​oil and gas revenues and in the area of ​​the state budget and public finances. Quite the contrary: a significant sobering will come. The first signals after 4 months are very strong, clear and distinct.

