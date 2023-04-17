Home » Data without pathos: Slovakia again in the opposite direction / imports from Russia | | .a week
Data without pathos: Slovakia again in the opposite direction / imports from Russia | | .a week

Data without pathos: Slovakia again in the opposite direction / imports from Russia | | .a week

despite the fact that we are a small country with 5 million inhabitants and represent 1% of the total population of the Union, we rose to the 1st place in the rankings of the volume of imports from Russia:

  • in the value of imports in the last week (April 2-9, 2023),
  • in the value of imports for the year 2023 from January 1, 2023 to April 9.

These are nominal data, it is a fact that we are FIRST in the value of imports from Russia (energy carriers) with almost 1.5 billion euros in 100 days of 2023.

Perhaps it would be appropriate to address this topic and the strategy of diversification of energy sources at the government/ministerial level. However, Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

Data source: https://energyandcleanair.org/weekly-snapshot-russ…

Our website with overviews and articles on energy: https://databezpatosu.sk/suroviny/

