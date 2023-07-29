Data without pathos: Such legology has not yet been invented | | .a week

after an exceptionally good middle of 2022 (2nd and 3rd quarter), Slovakia’s debt to GDP increased in Q1 2023.

In the first 3 months of the year, the GDP (denominator) grew by small tenths of a percent, but it was a very weak result even compared to other EU countries.

When the public administration was running a deficit (growth in net debt), Slovakia repeatedly and heavily borrowed and issued bonds: as a result, the gross debt grew (reader).

The ratio of debt to GDP increased. The outgoing government (mainly intensively by former state secretary Marcelo Klimek) claims that public finances remained in good and improved condition after them.

However, both the 4th quarter of 2022 and the 1st quarter of 2023 show worsening trends, high and growing public administration deficits, and the improvement of the situation would be with the opposite sign of the change in debt to GDP. A drop would be nice. But Slovakia saw a rise in debt, and with that the former government also said goodbye to the Ministry of Finance. The parameter that could indicate a turnaround in the future also looks very bad: employment. Unfortunately, it fell in the 1st quarter of 2023, and this does not bode well for the development of GDP, levies and the economy in general.

In our country, the number of civil servants is growing comfortably. And to make matters worse, the wages of these employees are growing at a much higher rate than other employees in the private sector. And from 1 September PLUS 10% flat rate.

We are not going to put any more jobs here. Perhaps it is worth mentioning the growth of gross debt by almost €3 billion in the next – 2nd – quarter. But this is also good news: the country is stocked with cash before the autumn elections.

It was with a cost (yield to maturity) of almost 4%, but the term “interest” in Slovakia is not understood by half of the population, so it is (for most voters) irrelevant information.

We refer to Marcel Klimek that he could take a look and explain more than 23% year-on-year growth of current expenses in the state budget in 7 months. It is clear that the new government has “little” to do with their growth, because it is a legacy of the old government and also the performance of the parliament under the old government. The shell-bombs from their ideas from the end of the parliamentary session will only come in the second half of 2023 with an impact on 2024/25/26.

It must be said that the EU’s objection to the 2023 budget:

and a recommendation to the EU on the budget:

better collect current taxes (you have many evasions)

neither the Matovics nor the Hegers nor the Klimeks were taken seriously, they atomized and “broke the piggy bank”.

The country must be prepared for a drastic reduction in expenses, and they must be reduced yesterday.

Talking about legos and that the next government will be able to pick and choose from alternative solutions is crooked and disingenuous.

Does anyone know of a successful consolidation of public finances at a time of high inflation? Do you know of such a country with a fixed exchange rate (our €)? Because we don’t.

They haven’t invented such a lego yet.

