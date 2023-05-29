Data without pathos: The situation in public administration | | .a week

work for the state, for the country, for the people. Not for a party, but for someone in public office. I’m not going to compare myself at all, but Ivan Korčok, the namesake (christened) and non-partisan Ivan Korčok worked in a similar way and also did a good job and a decent job. Congratulations and thanks.

to the point:

Seeing where we are headed in the 1st quarter of 2022 in public finances, I proposed immediately:

lead a discussion enforce measures to save money and not incur unnecessary debt to the Slovak Republic, turn the rudder, order to “normal”.

At that time, IM and MK were celebrating good condition at the box office.

In the field of employment in public administration, an important fact is: the average salary of 1,800 euros in 2022.

Attention, the 1,800 euros for last year is an average, not the 4th quarter of 2022. At that time, the average salary was 2019 euros. In a word: two thousand……euros.

Now in 2023, wages in the public administration are going to increase. The deputies approved.

Briefly: 15,000 employees with a salary of 2,000 euros with employer contributions +35% are worth half a billion euros in 12 months. Every year.

Take a look at the proposal of a five-year-old from over a year ago below. We could have done it already. In Greece in 2009, the average salary of civil servants was 1000 euros. Half of ours today. About 20% of them were fired and pensions for seniors were also reduced. Of course, we don’t want that, and I’ve never even suggested it to seniors, because they are a group of needy and weak people in Slovakia.

So, shall we?

ČEREŠNIČKA: in April 2022, I wrote in a document to Marián Viskupič that I estimate an average salary of 1,800 euros for 2022.

Do you know what the Statistical Office published a year ago? 1800 euros.

To the euro exactly. Data, data, data…

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.