Data without pathos: With liars in the madhouse | Economy | .a week

If we in Slovakia do not at least suspect that someone is openly lying, if the co-discussants are not prepared and the moderators/editors/journalists are not competent and skilled, then here we will go crazy with lies, lies and untruths: individuals, but also society as a whole.

Robert Fico was right that the average salary in Slovakia is a little over €1,300. For the first quarter of 2023 it is exactly €1327, for the year 2022: €1304.

Robert Fico lied that the worker would be left with “net” €915. He deliberately, grossly and loudly misled.

Depending on the number of supported children (up to 18/25 years), the amount of the net salary is different due to the tax bonus. The tax bonus motivates “work”, only a working person/entrepreneur is entitled to it.

The net salary is as follows:

EVEN WITHOUT A CHILD IT IS MORE THAN €1000 WITH 1 CHILD IT IS ALMOST €1150 WITH 2 CHILDREN IT IS ALMOST €1300

We will fix each and everyone, but it cannot be prosecuted. We will fix essential things right away.

Conclusion: without accurate economic data, correct interpretation and conclusions, we will go to hell.

Slovakia has long been criticized for the high levy and tax burden on “work”. The tax bonus solved (and exaggerated) this for workers with dependent children. It is a “side effect” of the introduction of family support. It’s not cheap.

Credit for the calculator: podnikajte.sk

Ivan Bošňák writes for Data without pathos

