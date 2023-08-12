Home » Data without pathos: Year 2023 – 42% fall of the Russian ruble | World | .a week
Data without pathos: Year 2023 – 42% fall of the Russian ruble

Data without pathos: Year 2023 – 42% fall of the Russian ruble

they also met in BRICS, pondered over the golden ruble. Supposedly, the dollar will fall and trade with and in it will decline. So far, the BRICS countries have zero convertible currencies, and they don’t even know how to exchange those colorful pieces of paper among themselves at a reasonable rate and in any quantity (see Indian confetti on Russian accounts).

On June 1, 2022, 53 rubles were needed for 1 euro. By the end of 2023, perhaps a hundred more will be needed.

You won’t forget the macroeconomic regularities, and now the traditional sequence of steps will come:

floating exchange rate (weakening), higher interest rates (rates up), later inflation (however they measure it).

It is and will be the same carousel as in Turkey and Hungary. We first wrote about it in January, when the December and 2022 state “budget” ended with a huge deficit.

It was preceded by an unfavorable development of the export/import balance. Since then:

current account, state budget deficit,

they only worsen, even dramatically.

No, of course: SANCTIONS DO NOT WORK.

