Database of 2,400 prehistoric sites

Scientists from the ROCEEH research center (»The Role of Culture in Early Expansions of Humans«) have compiled information on 2,400 prehistoric sites and 24,000 inventories of finds from more than 100 ancient cultures. The digital data collection in English is available to researchers and laypersons free of charge and was recently published published in the journal PLoS ONE.

Die Datenbank ROAD (ROCEEH Out of Africa Database) is one of the largest digital data collections on archaeology, anthropology, paleontology and botany, says archaeologist Dr. Andrew Kandel from the University of Tübingen. It links information on cultural finds and human, animal and plant fossils that have been discovered and researched over the past 150 years and arranges them geographically and chronologically.

Since 2008, an international team of six senior researchers and dozens of research assistants had been painstakingly collecting the data. Among other things, more than 5,000 publications in numerous languages ​​were evaluated, including Chinese, Russian, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

The distribution of the sites across the globe is displayed via an easy-to-use map interface of the database. It also allows the results of a query to be displayed graphically. This allows users to create their own maps of a specific culture, time or region. You can also download a summary of the source as a pdf file.

ROAD can also be used for complex research questions on human evolution, says Kandel. »What categories of stone tools have been found in Africa, or how did horses, rhinos, and reindeer spread during the many ice ages experienced by our ancestors? For such queries, researchers receive large amounts of data here, which they can further investigate using various visualization and analysis methods.«

The ROCEEH research center is based at the University of Tübingen and the Senckenberg Society for Natural Research, is funded by the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences and also financed by the Union of German Academies. ROCEEH developed ROAD to better understand early human history. “We are investigating the complex relationships between culture and environment and their impact on human spread,” says the scientist. “In the interests of fair and open science, it was important to the team that the data be available to all interested parties worldwide.”

The data collection shows that much of the scientific knowledge about our past comes from just a few well-studied regions: southern and eastern Africa, Europe, and central and eastern Asia. However, Oceania was not part of the study. “The blank spots on the world map promise further exciting discoveries about our species’ past in the fields of archeology and anthropology.”

The ROAD database can be accessed at:

