Date 15 is played in Argentina

Soccer

With four games today, there will be continuity to date 15 of the Argentine League. At 12 noon, Rosario Central vs. Platense. It is a lie that at 3:30 in the afternoon, the Argentine super classic between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Monumental stadium, where the millionaires arrive after being beaten 5-1 by Fluminense, while the Xeneizes beat Chile 0-2 at Colo Colo, both for Copa Libertadores.

Continuing with the date, at 7 pm, Tigre vs. Newell’s and Estudiantes against Vélez Sarsfield.

