Date 20 is played tomorrow at 7 pm

Three places remain to complete the eight qualifiers for the final home runs
Julián Andrés Santa
The Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, announced that date 20, the last of all against all, will be played simultaneously tomorrow starting at 7 pm. Let’s remember that five teams have already secured their place in the final home runs: Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Alianza Petrolera.
THERE ARE THREE PLACES PENDING
Teams like Boyacá Chicó, Santa Fe and Medellín are partially among the top eight, but they still need one more step to be able to confirm themselves in the qualifiers. For their part, teams like Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad and Junior, retain a slight and remote hope of being able to get excited about being in the finals of this first semester.
THE MATCHES OF DATE 20
Deportivo Cali vs Boyaca Chico
Atlético Huila vs Junior
Deportivo Pasto vs Envigado
Medellin vs Union Magdalena
Golden Eagles vs Jaguars
Deportivo Pereira vs Alianza Petrolera
Millionaires vs Equity
Deportes Tolima vs. Atletico Nacional
Once Caldas vs. Santa Fe
Bucaramanga vs America