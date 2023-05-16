Date 20 is played tomorrow at 7 pm

Three places remain to complete the eight qualifiers for the final home runs

Julián Andrés Santa

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, announced that date 20, the last of all against all, will be played simultaneously tomorrow starting at 7 pm. Let’s remember that five teams have already secured their place in the final home runs: Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Alianza Petrolera.

THERE ARE THREE PLACES PENDING

Teams like Boyacá Chicó, Santa Fe and Medellín are partially among the top eight, but they still need one more step to be able to confirm themselves in the qualifiers. For their part, teams like Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad and Junior, retain a slight and remote hope of being able to get excited about being in the finals of this first semester.

THE MATCHES OF DATE 20

Deportivo Cali vs Boyaca Chico

Atlético Huila vs Junior

Deportivo Pasto vs Envigado

Medellin vs Union Magdalena

Golden Eagles vs Jaguars

Deportivo Pereira vs Alianza Petrolera

Millionaires vs Equity

Deportes Tolima vs. Atletico Nacional

Once Caldas vs. Santa Fe

Bucaramanga vs America