With four games today, the fourth date of the Colombian League will continue, which began last night with the duel between Bucaramanga and Once Caldas. At 2 in the afternoon, La Equidad vs Alianza Petrolera. At 4:10, Envigado vs. Santa Fe; at 6:20 p.m., Unión Magdalena vs. Jaguares and at 8:30 p.m., Medellín vs. Águilas Doradas. Three more will be played tomorrow, highlighting Deportivo Pereira’s against Deportes Tolima at 7:50 p.m.