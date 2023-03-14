Now that there are only a few days left until the start of beta on Diablo 4Blizzard has updated its official site with precise dates and times for the preload of the client, both for those who will take part in early access and those who will participate in the public testing phase.

Those who have pre-ordered Diablo 4 can start preloading the files starting at 17:00 Italian tomorrow, Wednesday 15 March 2023. Those who instead take part in the open beta will be able to start downloading starting at 17:00 on Wednesday 22 March. Of course, the beta early access client is the same as the public testing client, so you won’t have to download it twice if you intend to participate in both phases.

Finally, we remind you of the start and end dates and times of the Diablo 4 beta.early access will take place between 17:00 on 18 March and 20:00 on 20 March. It will be possible to play Ashava on the weekend between 18:00 and 20:00 on 18 March and 06:00 and 08:00 on 19 March.

L’open beta instead it is scheduled between 17:00 on 24 March and 21:00 on 27 March. You can battle Ashava between 18:00 and 20:00 on March 25 and between 07:00 and 09:00 on March 26.

Diablo 4 will be available in stores from June 6, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. Just yesterday Blizzard said it has no plans to bring the game to Game Pass at launch.