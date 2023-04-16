Date of general election, decision to call APC after Eid

Lahore: It has been decided to call the All Parties Conference after Eid for the date of general elections. APC is likely to be led by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Sources say that the only agenda of the APC will be the date of the general elections. Imran Khan in APC will be agreed on the date of election after May while the government before October.

Sources say that contacts have been intensified to ensure the participation of Shahbaz Sharif and Imran Khan in APC.

It should be noted that the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation headed by Siraj-ul-Haq met the former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan separately.