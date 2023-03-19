Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, daughter of the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, will offer the inaugural speech of the school year of the University of the Autonomous Regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast (Uraccan), the study center reported this Sunday.

Ortega Murillo, also the daughter of Vice President Rosario Murillo, will open the Uraccan courses next Wednesday. She will begin with a lesson on “Achievements and challenges in promoting the creative economy of the peoples of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast.”

“Uraccan is proud to invite you to the official start ceremony for the 2023 academic year. On this occasion, Camila Ortega, coordinator of the National Creative Economy Commission of Nicaragua, will accompany us.” This was indicated by that house of studies, in a call disclosed through its social networks.

Ortega Murillo will offer a conference entitled «United in love, peace and prosperity: Together we go forward. Achievements and challenges in promoting the creative economy of the peoples of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast,” according to the call.

The talk will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at 2:20 p.m. (20:20 GMT). In addition, it will be broadcast on the social networks of Uraccan, whose headquarters are in Bluefields. This is the main city of the South Caribbean Autonomous Region (RACS), and will be replicated in its other seven campuses.

The coordinator of the National Commission for the Creative and Orange Economy is the creator of the fashion platform and catwalk Nicaragua Diseña. She also served as a delegate for the Nicaraguan government to promote the talent and creativity of Nicaraguan designers during the summer season or Holy Week this year.

That plan, baptized with the name “Amores de Verano”, includes fashion catwalks on Nicaraguan beaches and tourist sites.

Daughter of Daniel Ortega, sanctioned by the US, EU, Canada and Switzerland

Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo (1988) is also co-director of Channel 13 of Nicaraguan television and personal assistant to her mother and vice president.

On June 9, 2021, the United States sanctioned her for the detention of opposition leaders. Including seven aspiring candidates for the Presidency for the November elections of that year, in which their parents were re-elected with their main opponents in prison or in exile.

The daughter of Daniel Ortega was included in the sanctioned list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury. This for presiding over the National Commission for Creative Economy and managing the television station Channel 13.

“This family media outlet spreads state propaganda. While President Ortega uses state tax and spending laws to promote family stations and squeeze rival independent media,” according to the US Treasury Department.

That same year, the Canadian government also sanctioned Camila Antonia in “response to the continuous human rights violations that are being committed in Nicaragua.” This according to a press release from the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time.

In addition, in January 2022 the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs added it to a list of seven Nicaraguans and three entities linked to the Sandinista government. Among them Laureano Facundo Ortega Murillo, also the president’s son, who was sanctioned.

Camila Antonia is on the list of those sanctioned by the European Union for “serious violations of human rights. It included the repression of civil society, support for fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections. She also for undermining democracy and the rule of law ».

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!