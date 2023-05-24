Daughter’s graduation is first happiness at home after a long time: Dad Mashal Khan

Saturya Iqbal from Swabi District is among the students who have successfully completed the classes of Science and Arts 2023 at the University of Buffalo in the state of New York, the sister of Mashal Khan, a student who was killed by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University. are

Saturia’s father Muhammad Iqbal told Independent Urdu that Khushi has entered his house for the first time six years after his son’s death.

‘The joy of my daughter’s successful completion of her Biomedical Engineering degree has given us the courage to smile for the first time since our son’s tragic death.’

Saturia, who goes by the name Saturia Mashal on Twitter, wrote in a message on May 23 that she has completed her degree in biomedical engineering and has also completed other duties assigned by the university.

Graduated from The State University of Newyork – “University at Buffalo” with a Degree in “Biomedical Engineering”. I have also completed my “Student Engagement Ambassador’s Internship” and “Peer Mentorship”. I dedicate my degree to “Mashal Khan” the Martyr of Knowledge”. pic.twitter.com/wenFWRVYSC — Storiya Khan Mashal (@StoriyaM) May 23, 2023

He further wrote: ‘I dedicate my degree to my brother Mashal Khan, who is a martyr of knowledge.’

Following this message from Saturiya, Malala Yousafzai’s father Ziauddin congratulated her and addressed her Twitter followers, writing: ‘Let’s celebrate the success of Sturiya, who continued her education despite hardships and suffering. Their courage and courage is an inspiration to all.’

Mashal Khan was a Journalism student at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province who was killed by an angry mob on April 13, 2017 on the premises of the university for alleged religious blasphemy.

Let’s celebrate the story of @StoriyaM sister of Mashal Khan Shaheed, who in the face of adversity has graduated with a degree in BioMedical Engineering from State University Of Buffalo @UBuffalo !

Her resilient spirit and dedication to education are an inspiration to all. She… pic.twitter.com/t06LQiC0Qr — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) May 23, 2023

Story of Saturya

Saturiya’s story is told by her father that his daughter was guided by her brother Mashal Khan since childhood.

‘Let’s say that he was the teacher of these younger sisters, who helped them with their textbooks as well as giving them general information.’

Mohammad Iqbal said that Saturia started her education in her village Zaida where she studied at ‘Janah’ Public School, while for further education she moved to Pioneer College in the nearby village of Marghz.

Muhammad Iqbal says that after his daughter got admission on merit in one of the best universities in America and completed her degree in biomedical engineering, other girls in her neighborhood and village are also attracted towards education.

“Earlier, we did not have this much education and the tendency to choose the best educational institutions for this purpose, but the lights coming out of our house are so blessed that now even the daughters of the street want to get out of the darkness.”

He said that after graduation Saturia said on the phone that ‘Baba you always wanted for me, the path you set for me, and what my brother Mashal wanted I have fulfilled.’

Saturia’s father said that his daughter always scored high marks in bio, physics, chemistry and mathematics, which is why she chose the field of biomedical engineering.

He said that Saturia’s intention is to complete her PhD in the same field, so she will not be able to return to Pakistan for some more years.

Muhammad Iqbal, who is a writer and poet, said in a singing voice that after the death of his son, his condition was like falling on his face on the ground so hard that he did not have the courage to get up.

‘But my daughters have become my strength. My youngest daughters Saturi Saba is studying Journalism in Canada and I want all Pashtuns to be enlightened by the light of education.’

On this occasion, he recited one of his Pashto poems, the Urdu translation of which is something like this:

We are moving towards a beautiful and bright future

Sometimes they fall, sometimes they rise, but they don’t stop