David against “GOLiath”: Real’s Copa compulsory task under difficult conditions

Preliminary reportJust three days after the home win against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti’s team starts the Copa del Rey against fourth division club Arandina (Saturday 9:30 p.m.). On paper, the roles are clearly assigned, David versus “GOLiath”, but Los Blancos are advised to concentrate fully in particularly difficult conditions. Will Arda Güler’s long-awaited debut happen this time?

the initial situation

Does the defending champion bring gifts or does he give gifts to himself? Just in time for the important Day of the Three Kings in Spain on January 6th, the starting signal for Real Madrid in the Spanish King’s Cup begins with the round of 16 against Arandina CF (9:30 p.m. in REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN). Los Blancos sat out the first two rounds of the Copa del Rey as one of the four Supercopa participants, so they start straight away in the last 32 of the competition. The Royals travel as clear favorites to the current bottom team (ten points from 16 games) in the multi-pronged fourth Spanish league. Although this initially sounds like a clear matter, the circumstances on site could put at least one obstacle in the way of the Merengues, and not just because of temperatures around zero. Because the pitch is in very poor condition after heavy rain, it is difficult to implement the short passing game and thus a proper flow of the game. In addition, the risk of injury increases with the circumstances. This should be avoided if possible, as the Supercopa semi-final against Atlético is scheduled for next Wednesday. Carlo Ancelotti has to find the balance between rotation and a competitive team in order to avoid embarrassment in the Copa, which has not played a second game since 2019. Or: Real not only have to prepare for the opposing team, but also the opposing pitch.

Real’s Copa statistics since 2013

2013/14 – Victory in the final 2014/15 – Exit in the round of 16

2015/16 – Exit in the round of 16

2016/17 – Out in the quarter-finals 2017/18 – Out in the quarter-finals 2018/19 – Out in the semi-finals 2019/20 – Out in the quarter-finals

2020/21 – Out in the round of 16

2021/22 – Out in the quarter-finals 2022/23 – Victory in the final

The opponent

The distribution of roles is clear: “GOLiath” is real, the hosts, who were only founded in 1987, are David. Coming from the autonomous community of Castile and León, Arandina was able to defeat first a third and then even a first division team in the previous rounds with Real Murcia (1:0) and FC Cádiz (2:1). And now comes Real Madrid! This is of course the game of life for the team from Aranda de Duero (about two hours from Madrid), which is why the capacity of the small stadium was expanded from 4,800 to almost 10,000 seats especially for this game. Nevertheless, it is important for the men from Madrid not to be embarrassed at the Estadio El Montecillo, because they know how it feels to be eliminated early against an underdog in the Copa Del Rey. One remembers the unfortunate 1:2 against third division club CD Alcoyano from the 2020/21 season. So the following applies: Even if the Madrilenians face a clear task, one should not underestimate the supposedly small opponent, Even though Arandina was only able to win four of 18 competitive games this season, including the two cup successes.



Personnel and expected lineup

A lot has changed in terms of personnel since the game against RCD Mallorca. Eduardo Camavinga is back in the squad, like that Nacho Fernandez. In addition to the three long-term patients, Ferlan Mendy is still out of action, but he is due to return next week. Bitter: it will also be canceled in the short term Lucas Vazquez due to a muscle injury to the right thigh. The Spaniard will be out for around three weeks. Toni Kross, Vinícius Junior and Aurélien Tchouaméni are spared and are therefore also not involved. That’s what it is for Arda Guler fit, he continues to train with the team and is ready to play. Güler in particular is hoping for his first appearance of the season with Los Blancos. The fact that “Carletto” will rotate a lot against Álex Izquierdo’s team is also due to the clash against Atlético in the Supercopa (Wednesday, 8 p.m.) expected. So player Kepa Arrizabalage will return to the starting eleven, as will players like Nacho Fernández, Dani Ceballos and Joselu. And Canteranos like Nico Paz and Álvaro Carrillo can also hope for a rare professional appearance – Paz perhaps even for the first time from the start. Rested: Toni Kroos, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Vinícius Junior

The voices for the game

Carlo Ancelotti (head coach): “Due to the fact that we enjoyed this competition last season, we will try to win it – like last year. Tomorrow we will try to make it as good as possible. We will have to take the game seriously, it will be difficult. It is a competition that interests us very much. There may be changes due to fatigue as we played on Wednesday night, but the team will still be competitive. (…) Güler is available. It is an option that he can play from the start.”

» Join the discussion now in the REAL TOTAL community

Alex Left (Cheftrainer): “We are trying to figure out how we can counter Real Madrid and try to do them damage through our game. The mental side is important, but we must not forget that it is a football game and we should try to plan a game to counter the Madrilenians’ level of attack and find weak points to do them damage. Injuries will not affect them as they have a very big squad and everyone who plays will be competitive.”

Related Posts

Coach talks about his staff about the cup and explains Kroos’ absence. Continue reading

Statistics and special features

OVERALL BALANCE SHEET: Real Madrid and Arandina, founded in 1987, face each other for the first time. WILL JUDE MEET AGAIN? For the first time this season, Jude Bellingham has failed to score in two games in a row, the last time the Brit scored was in a 4-1 home win against Villareal FC. Can he continue his outstanding statistics (17 goals in 22 games) in the Copa del Rey? After all: he was able to score on both his league and Champions League debuts, why not in the Copa del Rey?

SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES: The White Ballet is used to playing in large stadiums with well-kept lawns. Here, however, the circumstances are somewhat different. The rain battle we won against FC Cádiz already showed that the pitch is very soft and deep, which makes a fluid game very difficult. And it will also be special off the pitch, as the Estadio El Montecillo normally has a capacity of 4,800 seats, which was increased to almost 10,000 for the special game against the Spanish record champions. More was not possible due to the security precautions. Fans pay between 40 and 75 euros on site, although club members can even come for free.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

774997

Preliminary report

David against “GOLiath”: Real’s Copa compulsory task under difficult conditions

Just three days after the home win against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti’s team starts the Copa del Rey against fourth division team Arandina (Saturday 9:30 p.m.). On paper the roles are clearly assigned, David versus “GOLiath”, but Los Blancos are advised to concentrate fully in particularly difficult conditions. Will Arda Güler’s long-awaited debut happen this time?

06.01.2024, 00:02

Share this: Facebook

X

