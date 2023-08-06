Home » David Alonso took the moto 3 British Grand Prix
News

David Alonso took the moto 3 British Grand Prix

by admin
David Alonso took the moto 3 British Grand Prix

The Colombian pilot who also has Spanish nationality, at just 17 years old, David Alonso Gómez, won a Moto 3 British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone circuit, thus becoming the first Colombian to win in a Moto GP World Cup.

The motorcyclist prevailed at the ninth stop of the Moto3 championship competing at the Silverstone circuit in Great Britain. David Alonso achieved the first victory for Colombia in the motorcycle world championship, by winning the Moto3 Great Britain Prize at the Silverstone circuit.

On the third lap, David Alonso was already in contention for the first place in the race together with Holgado, the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM), Ayumu Sasaki and the entire main group, made up of eleven riders in the same second.

It may interest you

The fight in the leading group, led by David Alonso on the sixth lap, led to other riders joining the group from behind.

David Alonso reached sixth place in the general classification with 90 points, 19 units from the top 3 in Moto3 and 50 points from the lead.

And in this way this young man, only 17 years old, managed to win the Moto 3 British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone circuit,

See also  Cortina bobsled track: the decision on the environmental appeal to the Tar

You may also like

wreck of a Roman ship discovered in a...

Two years in prison for selling drugs in...

They find evidence of possible murderer of Edwin...

Rocca, ‘De Angelis speaks in a personal capacity,...

Participate in the design of the floats for...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, August 7,...

They ask to split toast in half, two...

First fatal accident on the Saltos del Guairá...

Does space sex exist? This is what scientists...

World cycling championships: Ganna triumphs in pursuit, bronze...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy