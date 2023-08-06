David Alonso took the moto 3 British Grand Prix

The Colombian pilot who also has Spanish nationality, at just 17 years old, David Alonso Gómez, won a Moto 3 British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone circuit, thus becoming the first Colombian to win in a Moto GP World Cup.

On the third lap, David Alonso was already in contention for the first place in the race together with Holgado, the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM), Ayumu Sasaki and the entire main group, made up of eleven riders in the same second.

The fight in the leading group, led by David Alonso on the sixth lap, led to other riders joining the group from behind.

David Alonso reached sixth place in the general classification with 90 points, 19 units from the top 3 in Moto3 and 50 points from the lead.

And in this way this young man, only 17 years old, managed to win the Moto 3 British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone circuit,

