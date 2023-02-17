David Bisbal opens the doors of his new album: “ME SENTO VIVO” with his first single “Ajedrez”, this being the artist’s bet to start a year in style.

We are witnessing a song that borders the line between an impossible love, as the song “every time we talk we end up in the same thing” evokes, and an infinite love, that despite the fact that fate does not allow it, that chemistry is still alive and endless.

David Bisbal has been revealing some verses of the song through social networks.

“Our clocks are turning backwards…

The times I’m dying to see you and you don’t want to look at me…

When I say goodbye, you say hello again…”

Freshness, feeling on the surface, and truth, are some of the qualities that Bisbal exudes at a time when he feels more alive than ever.

This is how he declared himself to his fans and anticipated the title of his new adventure. Can’t wait for a tour! We will have to be on top!!”

The release is accompanied by a video clip directed by Mario Ruiz that captures the overwhelming energy of this composition, both delicate and effusive.

David Bisbal has the magical collaboration of the well-known Spanish actress Esther Acebo (La Casa De Papel) to create an intimate and earthy environment capable of bringing together two planets from different orbits.

The artist from Almería deploys all his artillery to forcefully assault 2023 that precedes a year full of successes and historical feats, such as the celebration of his 20th anniversary in an unforgettable concert in front of more than 20,000 people who packed the Power House Stadium in his hometown .

This year, in addition to a new album, the artist will allow us to enjoy him in concert, in March and April he will perform for 20 nights at the UMusic Hotel- Teatro Albéniz, and in June he will begin the tour “Me Siento Vivo Tour 2023” that will not only take you touring the Spanish geography, but also Latin America.

