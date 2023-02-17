Home News David Bisbal starts 2023 with a new song: “Ajedrez”
News

David Bisbal starts 2023 with a new song: “Ajedrez”

by admin
David Bisbal starts 2023 with a new song: “Ajedrez”

David Bisbal opens the doors of his new album: “ME SENTO VIVO” with his first single “Ajedrez”, this being the artist’s bet to start a year in style.

We are witnessing a song that borders the line between an impossible love, as the song “every time we talk we end up in the same thing” evokes, and an infinite love, that despite the fact that fate does not allow it, that chemistry is still alive and endless.

David Bisbal has been revealing some verses of the song through social networks.

“Our clocks are turning backwards…
The times I’m dying to see you and you don’t want to look at me…
When I say goodbye, you say hello again…”

Freshness, feeling on the surface, and truth, are some of the qualities that Bisbal exudes at a time when he feels more alive than ever.

This is how he declared himself to his fans and anticipated the title of his new adventure. Can’t wait for a tour! We will have to be on top!!”

The release is accompanied by a video clip directed by Mario Ruiz that captures the overwhelming energy of this composition, both delicate and effusive.

David Bisbal has the magical collaboration of the well-known Spanish actress Esther Acebo (La Casa De Papel) to create an intimate and earthy environment capable of bringing together two planets from different orbits.

The artist from Almería deploys all his artillery to forcefully assault 2023 that precedes a year full of successes and historical feats, such as the celebration of his 20th anniversary in an unforgettable concert in front of more than 20,000 people who packed the Power House Stadium in his hometown .

See also  Captured assaulting his partner and for a fight

This year, in addition to a new album, the artist will allow us to enjoy him in concert, in March and April he will perform for 20 nights at the UMusic Hotel- Teatro Albéniz, and in June he will begin the tour “Me Siento Vivo Tour 2023” that will not only take you touring the Spanish geography, but also Latin America.

The post David Bisbal begins 2023 with a new song: “Ajedrez” appeared first on Diario Occidente.

You may also like

Subjugation project, a serious commitment to ‘total peace’

They send to jail a young man who...

China CDC’s latest reminder: Norovirus enters a high-incidence...

The alleged leader of the ELN is imprisoned

Captured in Yopal for hitting his mother, he...

Our county held the “Spring Breeze Action” live...

began the political dispute for the Mayor of...

The Party Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Public...

Massive sport in Marseille

Atlético Nacional champion of the Super League

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy