The objective of the international competition was clear: modernize the museum institution according to the most advanced standards in terms of sustainability and accessibility and strengthen the Greek cultural offer, also from the point of view of international tourism. And for an important expansion such as that of the largest museum in Greece, as well the richest in the world in matters of Hellenic artthe choice could only fall on him: David Chipperfieldmaster in the field with an experience gained over the last 35 years which has seen him involved – among the more than twenty interventions spread across four continents – also in the recent renovation of Mies van der Rohe’s Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin and of the Procuratie Vecchie in the square San Marco, in Venice.

Thus, with the refinement and attention to the existing that distinguishes his projects, Chipperfield – together with the Greek studio Alexandros N. Tombazis & Associates, wh-p engineers, Werner Sobek e Studio Bruecknere Wirtz International (for landscape design) – leaves to the lines of the neoclassical building by Ludwig Lange and Ernst Zillerdating from 1866-1874, the leadership of the new interventionevoking the urban landscape and using the new volumes to frame nature.

In fact, the project focuses on a gesture that is as simple as it is strong and decisive: extend the base of the historic building to the street, thus allowing the addition of two floors of underground galleries. An action which, in addition to generating approximately 20,000 m2 of additional space and a luxuriant roofed green park open to all, aims to strengthen the link with the city, making the museum an active part in the urban rhythm and an invitation to passers-by to stop.

Without competing with the existing architecture, Chipperfield’s project therefore builds a new setting for the historic buildingconfirming its value as an urban focal point and designing a harmonious set of spaces that guarantees the balance between old and new.

The volume of the expansion will have the task of hosting the main public functions of the museum – ticket office, shop, restaurant, auditorium and permanent and temporary exhibition spaces – organized symmetrically in respect of the historical architecture. Echoing the ancient Greek ideal of the agora, the museum’s roof garden will instead be a quiet public space above the bustling city, dedicated to moments of aggregation.

Central court of connection between old and new | © Philip Bolognese Images

Contact with the past and a look towards a sustainable future

Starting from the topography of the site and from the relevance of the imposing neoclassical building overlooking the large green square, Chipperfield’s intervention creates a new facade in direct contact with the surrounding urban environmentwhich will allow passers-by to peek through to glimpse the new spaces.

Once through the threshold, visitors will be guided along a path of two floors used as continuous exhibition areas, like an interlude between the chaos of the city and the quiet of the austere nineteenth-century building.

The emphasis on the contrast between old and new therefore seems to be the key element: using a refined architectural language of pure and clear-cut volumes, diagonal views and materials in sharp contrast with the historical ones, the project generates a play of light and shadow well calibrated, optimal environment to host the exhibition of artefacts and sculptures from the collection.

Not least the sustainability strategy, which can be summarized in two key points: ex novo volumes oriented towards low energy consumption and enriched with green and public infrastructures; revitalization of the existing structure, exploiting, where possible, natural climatic factors. In fact, the integration of the roof garden favors the urban ecosystem, mitigating the impact of the heat island effects on the city centre.

Even the choice of materials for the new volumes is studied according to the humidity control in the exhibition spaces, supported by the presence of a new MEP infrastructure with a hybrid ventilation strategy.

The new complex seen from the street | © Philip Bolognese Images

From 19th century parks to the roof garden, accessible from all directions

The design of the greenery, entrusted to Belgian landscapers Wirtz International, is inspired by the tradition of the 19th century romantic parks that surrounded the neoclassical museum buildings in European cities, taking the form of a set of changing and varied textures; however, its elevation above street level gives it the appearance of a green paradise, an oasis overlooking the frenzy of the city.

IThe park is accessible from all directions and a sunken and sheltered inner courtyard at the heart of the complex unites “old” and “new”, providing a meeting place for visitors. Here, in complete harmony, the new design harmoniously combines lawns and green spaces with densely planted areas of Mediterranean and drought-tolerant plants, all connected by curving paths and ramps connecting open spaces on different levels. Thus, if the central space of the internal courtyard sees the elements of the landscape reflecting the symmetrical order of the neoclassical building, laterally the park is transformed into the organic fluidity of a romantic landscape.

View of the historic building in the context of the new park | © Philip Bolognese Images

Entrance and access to the park | © Philip Bolognese Images

Exhibition space | © Philip Bolognese Images

Exhibition spaces around the central courtyard | © Philip Bolognese Images

Exhibition space | © Philip Bolognese Images

PROJECT CREDITS



Project: National Archaeological Museum, Atene

Competition: 2022

Client: Ministry of Culture and Sports, Greece

Architects: David Chipperfield Architects Berlin

Partners: David Chipperfield, Martin Reichert, Alexander Schwarz

Project architect(s): Annette Flohrschütz, Franziska Rusch

Team: Bernhard Danigel, Anke Fritzsch, Kolja Hein

Graphics and renders: Ute Zscharnt

IN COLLABORATION WITH

Executive architect: Tombazis and Associates Architects S.A., Athens

Structures: wh-p GmbH Consulting Engineers, Stuttgart

Sustainability and construction: Services Werner Sobek, Berlin

Green project: Wirtz International Landscape Architects, Schoten

Construction consultants: Atelier Brückner, Stuttgart

Render: Philip Bolognese

© breaking latest news