Home News David Gilmour’s Music Island (Happy Birthday Dave!) | Culture | .a week
News

David Gilmour’s Music Island (Happy Birthday Dave!) | Culture | .a week

by admin
David Gilmour’s Music Island (Happy Birthday Dave!) | Culture | .a week

the guitar is the queen of musical instruments, at least as far as rock is concerned. The six strings strung at the two ends of the work of art that is the shape and body of the guitar hides something that wizards with magic wands hidden in their fingers have been captivating us with for decades. In the end, it’s not difficult – after all, everyone can try it themselves. Look up the positions of a few basic chords, find your favorite song and start playing. The guitar is definitely the most accessible musical instrument. It is accessible to practically everyone. However, only a select few will reveal the secrets of everyday things. One of the circle who revealed this secret, perhaps the most, is David Gilmour, who celebrates his 77th birthday today.

A few years ago, I entered a house that became my home for over a year and a half. On the very first evening, I stuck some music posters on the walls. I couldn’t imagine it there without them. The silent space suddenly received the gift of speech, the cold turned into warmth. Dull and sad looking white walls came to life. It was no coincidence that there were three posters of David Gilmour and Pink Floyd. They hung there for the rest of the entire existence of this home, which I later named for myself the Island. Why am I even saying this? I can’t think of a clearer parallel with David Gilmour. His music, singing, playing the guitar bring me the feeling of being on a beautiful island, where I withdraw into the necessary isolation, into solitude, where I find beauty, peace and depth, and from which I emerge as reborn.

See also  The CCP's economic policy has changed dramatically, Xi Jinping may be re-elected with compromise |

the beginning

David Gilmour did not start writing his musical story differently from his other colleagues. First, he was fascinated by the first rock’n’roll records, and his first guitar came into his teenage hands. He learned his first chords from the recordings of Pete Seeger, an American folk guitarist and singer who in the early 1960s published guitar school lessons with recorded commentary and lessons on vinyl. Young David sat at the gramophone for days and, together with his teacher hidden in the grooves of the record, learned to strum, play and finally compose simple compositions.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

You may also like

The most important news on March 7th

United Airlines: Travel Industry Boosts Page 1

The Ministry of Ait Talib is updating the...

Millionaire subscribers annoyed with TuBoleta for alleged ‘ineffectiveness’...

Damage to property at the train station: Aggressive...

The driver used 9 mobile phones to watch...

Stadium riots: football fans from Aue riot, shock...

To the “heroes of the fold of the...

In Cesar they captured a man who recruited...

Stablecoins in the SEC’s Sights: Are Stablecoins Securities?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy