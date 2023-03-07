the guitar is the queen of musical instruments, at least as far as rock is concerned. The six strings strung at the two ends of the work of art that is the shape and body of the guitar hides something that wizards with magic wands hidden in their fingers have been captivating us with for decades. In the end, it’s not difficult – after all, everyone can try it themselves. Look up the positions of a few basic chords, find your favorite song and start playing. The guitar is definitely the most accessible musical instrument. It is accessible to practically everyone. However, only a select few will reveal the secrets of everyday things. One of the circle who revealed this secret, perhaps the most, is David Gilmour, who celebrates his 77th birthday today.

A few years ago, I entered a house that became my home for over a year and a half. On the very first evening, I stuck some music posters on the walls. I couldn’t imagine it there without them. The silent space suddenly received the gift of speech, the cold turned into warmth. Dull and sad looking white walls came to life. It was no coincidence that there were three posters of David Gilmour and Pink Floyd. They hung there for the rest of the entire existence of this home, which I later named for myself the Island. Why am I even saying this? I can’t think of a clearer parallel with David Gilmour. His music, singing, playing the guitar bring me the feeling of being on a beautiful island, where I withdraw into the necessary isolation, into solitude, where I find beauty, peace and depth, and from which I emerge as reborn.

the beginning

David Gilmour did not start writing his musical story differently from his other colleagues. First, he was fascinated by the first rock’n’roll records, and his first guitar came into his teenage hands. He learned his first chords from the recordings of Pete Seeger, an American folk guitarist and singer who in the early 1960s published guitar school lessons with recorded commentary and lessons on vinyl. Young David sat at the gramophone for days and, together with his teacher hidden in the grooves of the record, learned to strum, play and finally compose simple compositions.