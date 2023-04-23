David LaChapelle’s gaze on humanity in Trieste – Trieste

– Flashes of light illuminate Trieste retracing half a century of David LaChapelle’s brilliant artistic career.From 22 April to 15 August the Salone degli Incanti hosts David LaChapelle-Lightningan immersive exhibition that spans 92 works and ten extra-large format images.The fulcrum of this spectacular journey curated by David LaChapelle’s studio with the artistic direction of Gianni Mercurio, promoted by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and the Municipality of Trieste and organized by PromoTurismoFVG in collaboration with Madeinart, are the natural phenomena which, combined with the actions of the man, generate a disruptive force, capable of crystallizing and illuminating the moment.

David LaChapelle Studio, Seismic Shift, 2012 | © David LaChapelle

The action of lightning is not very different from that of the flash of a photographer intent on making an instant eternal. The American artist shares his reflections on humanity with the public. Work after work highlights the drama of the moment, immortalized now in an imposing cruise ship reassembled in the shape of a glacier, now in a flood of our time that threatens the future of Las Vegas, and again in some biblical stories materialized in contemporary visions. More intimate scenes return landscapes populated by angels, flowers, mythological figures, the result of an artisanal work where the images are elaborated by LaChapelle with pictorial interventions on the negatives.

“Lightning – explains David LaChapelle – when it strikes it is like inspiration that arrives unexpectedly. It’s electricity. Make a link and light up. I hope in the same way with my art to illuminate, to get in touch with the observer. I hope to create works that are understandable to the viewer without ambiguity, uncertainty, confusion and obscurity, connecting with the audience through a connection that is electric force, meeting people I, in fact, do not know. This is the purpose of what I do. I hope to give hope and faith, as well as instill optimism, touch visitors, make them smile”.



David LaChapelle, Behold, 2017 | © David LaChapelle

The first artistic phase of David LaChapelle, who immortalizes the decade at the turn of the new millennium in an irreverent key with caricatures of situations and characters from music, cinema, fashion and politics, gives way to a second, more mystical phase from which emerges the search for himself in nature. Self Awakened, Cathedral, Museum e Statue are works related to the theme of water, understood as an element of destruction and rebirth, the series Earth Laughs in Flowers face the Vanity, motif emphasized by the reference to the Baroque iconographic tradition with the triumph of the floral still life. Self Still Life gives the title to an unusual photographic series that offers a disturbing gallery of famous “portraits”, Gas Stationsgas stations, seen from a future place and time, resemble architectural remnants of a lost world, like Aztec temples or Easter Island.



David LaChapelle, Heliconia No. 1, 2020, Hawaii © David LaChapelle

If LaChapelle’s penchant for transcendental themes is evident in the Jesus is my homeboywhere a Jesus wrapped in a luminous aura appears among groups of young people wearing underground-style clothes, Rape of Africa illuminates the theme of violence against Africa by quoting a painting by Botticelli entitled Venus and Mars (1485), of which the photographer takes up the figurative structure, the poses of the characters, some symbols, such as the attributes of war. Unlike the classic Venus with a melancholy gaze, LaChapelle’s Black Venus, personified by Naomi Campbell, is an impassive woman, staring into space. Torn apart by ethnic wars, outraged by

neocolonialism of the Western world, Africa is plundered of everything, but shows a dignity clearly superior to

that of the god Mars, sunk in sleep among the symbolic objects of a silly war booty.

Read also:

• From celebrities to “miracles”: at the Mudec Denis Curti talks about the religious turning point of David LaChapelle