News

David Luna denounces errors on the platform Colombia Compra Eficiente

In this regard, Colombia Compra Eficiente ruled on the senator’s complaints: “The National Agency for Public Procurement, Colombia Compra Eficiente, informs the general public that the platforms that are under our administration, such as: SECOPI, SECOPII, and the Virtual Store of the Colombian State, are operating normally.”

They also added: “In this same line we want to make it clear that at this moment the entity is in the process of hiring personnel, its own activity at the beginning of the year.It is necessary to highlight that at no time has the operation of the Public Procurement Agency stopped or been at risk. We invite all citizens to enter our platforms and verify their normal and efficient operation, thus guaranteeing full transparency in their operation.”

The problem of the director of social prosperity by photo in “Switzerland”

The director of Social Prosperity, Cielo Rusinque, had to face quite a controversy recently. after he was accused on social networks of making trips abroad, allegedly on vacation with his family, and with alleged public resources. A matter on which the official was quick to refer to deny such accusations and also respond in a rather humorous way through her Twitter account.

“I have not done « international family trips » nor has my family EVER traveled with public resources. The only international trip was at an invitation from the OAS, no family member accompanied me and the OAS paid for my stay,” said Cielo Rusinque, clarifying the rumors against him. However, as Internet users would see it, the issue did not stop there.

Later, through a photograph, the director of Social Prosperity he looked for the humorous side of the situation and tried to avoid new misunderstandings regarding the place where he was, so that there would be no new rumors of his alleged “trips” paid for with public resources.

