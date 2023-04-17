David Millan Orozco. What does Ventana say about this architect?… Read

To take into account 1:

– I had the opportunity to attend the presentation of the platform of the candidate for mayor of Cali David Millán Orozco, architect and great connoisseur of planning and urbanism, who has the support of the group of professionals and leaders “Colectivo Urbano Regional”, which is advancing In the collection of signatures, it was said that they already have 40,000 and 50,000 are required in this city.

They really have a very sophisticated platform, the product of study and research. For them, “Society is similar to the society that builds it” and their goal is to promote proposals that generate optimism “recognizing what has been achieved, but without forgetting that Cali, at this moment, does not have an ethical reference,” according to Millán Orozco, who has extensive experience in the public sphere in Bogotá and Cali.

To keep in mind 2:

– As I had the opportunity to express in the meeting with the same architect David Millán Orozco, he and his group have a brave challenge and it is to ensure that this technical platform, with planning and support, reaches the neighborhoods or territories, as they say now, and for this they will have to put it and disseminate it in a language of easy consumption without losing the fundamentals. To this he replied: “we know and we are working in that field.”

To keep in mind 3:

– I bring to Ventana the issue of the launch of the platform of the architect David Millán Orozco, because I have been insisting from my Twitter account that the pre-candidates must present proposals that fill us with optimism and that the proposals are viable, including the possibility of inserting them into the National Development Plan, because, as Millán Orozco says: “Cali is without money and in debt.”

The Mop Question:

– Is there any financial shock plan for small businesses affected by the fall of the bridge over the La Vieja River, on the Valle-Quindío highway?

Farandula in Action:

– I hope you have the opportunity to see on Saturdays, around 7:00 pm, Colombian time, “La voz Kids España” on Channel TV3. tremendous quality. Among the jurors is Sebastián Yatra, who was tremendously surprised when he turned around first before the captivating voice of a participant, from whom he would later learn that he is Colombian “from Valle del Cauca.” The emotion surfaced… A very well done program… To keep track of it…

Between Tomatoes and Strawberries:

– Tomatoes: many and well rotten for those who persist in filling the rainwater channels in our cities with garbage and rubble. Cali does not escape this irresponsibility whose effects are felt in the rainy seasons.

– Strawberries: enough and tasty for Deportivo Cali for having won again and generating optimism among their followers. It was 2-1 against Unión Magdalena…

The “Latest” of Journalism:

– From the “Red David” clinic, where he is hospitalized in Cali, the lawyer and journalist Rodolfo Poveda extends his thanks to all those who have spoken about his health and affirms that they give him strength for the surgery that will have to be submitted promptly. From our wishes for a speedy recovery and faith that everything will be fine. Power Force!

