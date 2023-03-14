In an interview with Cambio Magazine, the inmate David Murcia Guzmán, founder of the Grupo DMG company, remembered for being one of the largest money-collecting pyramids in Colombia, revealed how he was treated in the Valledupar High and Medium Security Penitentiary Center, known as ‘La Tramacúa’, after it was extradited from the United States.

Guzmán is serving a 30-year sentence for the crimes of illegal fundraising, money laundering, illicit enrichment, and conspiracy to commit a crime. From those, paid 12 years in the US

“The crime is money laundering, and I could only be judged once for that crime”, Murcia Guzmán maintained.

Likewise, the inmate counted in the interview that upon arriving in Valledupar He was admitted to a special attention room, where he remained locked up 22 hours a day.

“At that time, fans did not exist, they were not approved, they were illegal. There was also no constant drinking water, they put it on us from time to time and if you had tanks, you collected the water you could and with that you had to defend yourself throughout the day, for bathing and drinking”, he recounted.

In addition, he added that he had to suffer this “torture” for 8 months. “We were there for 22 hours, not just me, but everyone who was with me. They let us go out for 2 hours to sunbathe, but which sun if the patio was completely enclosed, the sun did not reach anywhere. I had to live that for 8 months”.