David Murcia Guzmán wants to be a peace manager

David Murcia Guzmán has sent a letter to the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in which he expresses his desire to contribute to the reparation of the more than 200,000 families affected by DMG.

In the letter, Murcia Guzmán offers himself as a peace manager and requests an audience with the president to present his ideas.

The businessman, who is currently in the ‘La Tramacúa’ prison, in Valledupar (Cesar), after serving a sentence in the United States for money laundering from drug trafficking, makes himself available to the National Government to collaborate within the framework of the «total peace», under the same conditions as peace managers and spokespersons.

In the letter, Murcia Guzmán assures that his contribution to the compensation of those affected is a fact, but that it will be easier and more effective once he recovers his freedom, using various judicial mechanisms recently activated by his legal representatives in the criminal jurisdiction.

The businessman also ensures that the sums of money and assets that have been delivered to cardholders in the framework of the liquidation of DMG have been negligible and have generated problems of all kinds. For this reason, Murcia Guzmán considers it necessary to generate alternatives that generate wealth focused on those people who placed their trust in DMG and who now call themselves “victims of the DMG liquidation.”

In the letter, the businessman concludes that the solution to the conflict in Colombia should not be limited to the participation of people belonging to illegal armed groups, but should also involve economic problems and their actors.

“Although my contribution to the compensation of those affected by the Government is a fact, this will be much easier and more effective once I recover my freedom in use of various judicial mechanisms recently activated by legal representatives in the criminal jurisdiction,” he clarified.