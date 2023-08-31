David Ortiz, Hall of Fame Baseball Player, Victim of Extortion and Fraud

Former Dominican baseball player and Hall of Famer, David Ortiz, revealed on Wednesday that he has become a victim of extortion and fraud. Ortiz took to his social media platforms to share that individuals had hacked into one of his old cell phones. “I am being the victim of extortion right now,” Ortiz stated in a video posted on his Instagram profile. The former Major League player expressed that the hackers had accessed personal information on the phone, which they threatened to release unless he complied with their demands.

Ortiz has already taken legal action, involving authorities both in the United States, where he currently resides, and in the Dominican Republic, his home country. In the video, he reassured his relatives that the authorities are “watching them closely” and taking action against the criminals. Ortiz emphasized that his family should not get involved in any of this, as it was not only illegal but dangerous.

The former baseball star revealed that these same individuals had committed fraud in his name six months ago, involving his bank accounts. Ortiz believes that they have been tracking him and gathering information for some time. Concerned for his loved ones in the Dominican Republic, he expressed, “I would not want any of my beautiful people there in the Dominican Republic to get involved in this.”

This unfortunate incident follows Ortiz’s near-fatal shooting in 2019 while visiting the Dominican Republic. He was shot in the back at a bar in Santo Domingo Este and underwent multiple surgeries to survive the attack. Investigations revealed that Ortiz had been mistaken for another person involved in a drug-related dispute.

In addition to this incident, Ortiz has also recently faced legal troubles in the form of a lawsuit alleging gender violence. The lawsuit was filed by his former partner, Fary Almánzar Fernández, just one day after Ortiz’s induction into the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Ortiz remains determined to fight back and protect his loved ones. He made it clear that the authorities are actively pursuing the extortionists and urged his family to stay away from the situation. The baseball legend has shown resilience throughout his career, and it seems he is ready to face this latest challenge head-on.

