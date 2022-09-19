There will also be Davide Cagnes, a 17-year-old from Montebelluna who is studying hairdressing in Castelfranco, among the students of the class of “Il Collegio 2022”, the Rai program that will be broadcast starting next September 27th.

His over 2 thousand followers on Instagram pushed him into the classroom, but also his jaunty air and the impression that he really needs the college to refine his cultural preparation. Which, in his words, doesn’t intrigue him too much.

In fact, he aims to be a hairdresser and liven up his nights at the disco instead of throwing himself on school books. “The disco is my second home,” she said with her cheerful air, “there I let off steam, there I have fun.” And she’s not going to change her mind. Decades ago the threat that was made to the urchins was: “Look, I’m sending you to boarding school”, but when he was told that maybe the boarding school would fix him he replied laughing: “I don’t think so.”

Meanwhile, during the broadcast, he will probably still argue with the tenses of verbs, as when he gave an answer that could very well have been inserted in Marcello D’Orta’s book “I hope that I will manage”. In fact, when he was asked about the past tense of the verb to do, he said “I got stoned”, but then he saved himself in a corner with a joke: “Maybe I’m wrong with the remote past but I split in the disco”.

Disco, girls, music are his passions, he likes to be a neo-melodic singer, even 5-a-side football prefers this 17-year-old boy from San Gaetano to books, and his goal is to become a hairdresser: dad a construction painter, mom a hairdresser , between the two professions she has chosen the path of mother, so in the future she dreams of opening a hairdressing salon with her and in the meantime she will have “Il Collegio 2022” as a showcase for her cultural performances, increase her credit among peers and attract the eyes of girls on nights at the disco.