Home News Davide, 17, from Montebelluna, enters the 2022 College: “I love the disco and I let off steam there”
News

Davide, 17, from Montebelluna, enters the 2022 College: “I love the disco and I let off steam there”

by admin
Davide, 17, from Montebelluna, enters the 2022 College: “I love the disco and I let off steam there”

There will also be Davide Cagnes, a 17-year-old from Montebelluna who is studying hairdressing in Castelfranco, among the students of the class of “Il Collegio 2022”, the Rai program that will be broadcast starting next September 27th.

His over 2 thousand followers on Instagram pushed him into the classroom, but also his jaunty air and the impression that he really needs the college to refine his cultural preparation. Which, in his words, doesn’t intrigue him too much.

In fact, he aims to be a hairdresser and liven up his nights at the disco instead of throwing himself on school books. “The disco is my second home,” she said with her cheerful air, “there I let off steam, there I have fun.” And she’s not going to change her mind. Decades ago the threat that was made to the urchins was: “Look, I’m sending you to boarding school”, but when he was told that maybe the boarding school would fix him he replied laughing: “I don’t think so.”

Meanwhile, during the broadcast, he will probably still argue with the tenses of verbs, as when he gave an answer that could very well have been inserted in Marcello D’Orta’s book “I hope that I will manage”. In fact, when he was asked about the past tense of the verb to do, he said “I got stoned”, but then he saved himself in a corner with a joke: “Maybe I’m wrong with the remote past but I split in the disco”.

Disco, girls, music are his passions, he likes to be a neo-melodic singer, even 5-a-side football prefers this 17-year-old boy from San Gaetano to books, and his goal is to become a hairdresser: dad a construction painter, mom a hairdresser , between the two professions she has chosen the path of mother, so in the future she dreams of opening a hairdressing salon with her and in the meantime she will have “Il Collegio 2022” as a showcase for her cultural performances, increase her credit among peers and attract the eyes of girls on nights at the disco.

See also  Treviso, surge in sport outbreaks: 200 positives from eleven teams

You may also like

One hundred and fifty Alpine troops from Vicenza...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the province’s epidemic prevention...

«Milan as an open city must be a...

In the sleepless night of fighting Taiwan

Jiangmen Market Supervision Bureau efficiently coordinated the monitoring...

Siena, drunk in the wrong direction on the...

The Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War...

They enter the house and threaten an old...

Shanghai On September 18, 2022, there were no...

Exact and timely weather alert: the system awaits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy