Davide Rebellinex light blue from cyclingwas swept up e killed give one truck along the Regional 11, in Montebello Vicentino. We are looking for the driver of the truck, who did not stop but it is not yet clear whether he noticed what had happened or not.

The accident

According to a first reconstructionthe heavy vehicle exiting the nearby motorway junction would have hit and overwhelmed Rebellin riding the bikedeceased instantly.

The Carabinieri are at work to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and to trace the driver.

His career: he had just retired

Davide Rebellin, 51, born in San Bonifacio on 9 August 1971, was withdrawn dal professionalism own this year.

He was a specialist in the classics. In his career he has won one edition of the Amstel Gold Race (in 2004), three of the Freccia Vallone (in 2004, 2007 and 2009) and one of the Liège-Bastogne-Liege (in 2004), as well as a stage in the Giro d ‘Italy.

Zaia’s condolences

“With Davide Rebellin, Veneto cycling loses one of its historical figures, an example of an athlete and a man who went far beyond his amazing competitive career. I hope that his example of passion can be followed by the guys who, at various levels, try their hand at the sport of pedalling. The Venetian sport par excellence”.

So the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaiarecalls the Veronese champion (he was from San Bonifacio), who died today in a car accident while riding his bicycle.

“David’s drama – adds the president of the regional council – leaves a deep mark on all of us, on those who love sport, on those who have seen him as the champion to always support and in any case. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and to all those who loved him”.

“Rebellin – says Zaia – despite his 51 years he had recently retired from professionalism, a more unique than rare example of longevity. Even so, he gave us the sign of his immense love for that bicycle with which he wrote unforgettable pages of international, national and Veneto cycling”.