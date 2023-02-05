The British struck in the Davis Cup qualifiers against Cabal and Farah. The Colombians played an erratic game in Cota, Cundinamarca.

In the first set, the visitors were never behind on the scoreboard and settled with a 6-4 advantage, which could have been larger.

For the second set, the precision of the British became more evident when they scored points and even passed the pothole of two double faults that were not taken advantage of by Cabal and Farah.

Great Britain came within one point of winning the series and securing a place in the group stage of the Davis Cup finals in September.

After the doubles game, the two individual confrontations are played on the schedule, in between Nicolás Mejía with Cameron Norrie.

If Norrie wins, Great Britain reaches 3 points and the clash between Nicolás Barrientos and Dan Evans will not be necessary.

On the first day of the competition, Norrie defeated Barrientos 6-2, 7-5, while in the game that opened the series, Mejía surprised by beating Evans 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

South American Sub-20: Colombia thrashes and recovers in the final hexagonal

The Colombian team played a great match at El Campín, which they won 3-0 against Paraguay. Those led by Héctor Cárdenas recovered from the bitter defeat on the previous date against Uruguay.

In a night inspired by Jorge Cabezas and Óscar Cortés, Colombia defeated this Friday by a landslide La Albirroja, with which she breathes again by achieving her first victory in the final hexagonal of the South American Sub-20, in which the goal was not her forte.

Colombia, with Heads, He managed to break the spell that tied the goal to him. The account was increased by Cortés, who scored with five minutes to go to close the first half.