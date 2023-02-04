In the final stretch, the visitor started better with a serve that gave them points to advance. However, the Colombian was narrowing the gap and saving points, which made a dent in Evans, who currently occupies box 30 in the ATP rankings.

Averaging the set the forces were even because the board marked a 4-4, although in sections the Colombian seemed to have better physical arrests.

To this was added that Evans committed two double faults that cost him the game before an audience that celebrated the 6-4 victory of his representative.

At this time, Nicolás Barrientos, the number two player from Colombia, and Cameron Norrie, one from Great Britain, are measured.

The series will continue this Saturday with the doubles game for which the visiting team’s captain, Leon Smith, lined up Evans with Neal Skupski to face Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, a duel that has all the characteristics of a Grand Final. slam, for the tour of the pairs in ATP tournaments.

The singles games will be Mejía against Norrie and then Barrientos against Evans.

Colombia does not have its best singles player in this duel, Daniel Galán, due to health problems that even prevented him from performing at his best on his tour of Australia.

Despite this setback Great Britain, which does not have Andy Murray, is the favorite to come out ahead in this key. The winner will earn a place in the group stage of the Davis Cup finals in September.

With information from EFE Agency*