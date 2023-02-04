Home News Davis Cup: Norrie wins and draws the Colombia-Great Britain series
The superiority of Norrie, who is currently ranked 11th in the ATP, was evident from the first ball, despite the efforts of Barrientos, 510 in the classification of professional tennis players.

Forceful serve, parallel balls and climbs to the mesh sealed the first set 6-2 in favor of the British who did not give the local a chance to play their game.

For the second set, Norrie, who got into game 10 acestried to shorten the game, but Barrientos made use of his pride and gave him war until the game was even at 5-5. He had chances to win but failed to close the points.

In the end Norrie, exhausted -plays on Cota which is 2.566 metros above sea level – raised his arms in victory, after a 7-5, in a game that lasted 71 minutes.

The series will continue this Saturday with the doubles game for which the visiting team’s captain, Leon Smith, lined up Evans with Neal Skupski to face Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, a duel that has all the characteristics of a Grand Final. Slam, for the tour of the pairs in ATP tournaments.

The singles games will be Mejía against Norrie, and then Barrientos against Evans. The series winner will earn a place in the group stage of the Davis Cup finals in September.

