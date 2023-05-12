Davut Gürkan: I believe that our Bursa will protect its leader – Political News

Ak Party Bursa Provincial Chairman Davut Gürkan‘s description is as follows;

Dear compatriots, We are on the eve of a historic election that will be a turning point for our country. We are 21 years ago, our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Under his leadership, we embarked on a journey to turn centuries-old dreams into reality. We have traveled all over Bursa with every level of our organization until today, and we continue to do so. I would like to thank all our fellow citizens of Bursa, who welcomed us on the field with great enthusiasm and excitement. Now let’s increase our tempo with one last effort by saying bismillah. In addition to our work in the field, let’s call everyone in our phone book one by one. To our neighbor, wife and friend AND Party Let’s tell what it is.

Let’s ask for their support to protect the future of our children and to carry our 21-year achievements further. I believe that our Bursa will protect its leader. I believe that our Bursa will continue to proudly say one nation, one flag, one homeland, one state. I expect much stronger support on 14 May from my dear fellow countrymen, who have always been with our president until today. For the Turkish Century, not tomorrow, right now! May my Lord be our helper.

