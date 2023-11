Once the municipal scrutiny was completed, it was found that Dawinson Valoyes Moreno, from the Unidos Somos Más coalition, obtained 2,419 votes and was elected mayor of Carmen de Darién for the period 2024-2027.

The results of the other candidates are as follows:

Ricauter Cuesta Blandón, liberal, 2,375 votes. Germán Marmolejo Rentería, ADA, 629 votes. Adán Córdoba Palacios, ASI, 520 votes. José Arón Casas, We Are All Colombia, 15 votes.

