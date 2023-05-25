Home » DAX chart analysis: DAX reveals exhaustion
News

DAX chart analysis: DAX reveals exhaustion

by admin
DAX chart analysis: DAX reveals exhaustion

The DAX reveals exhaustion. You can see that after falling below 16000, it continued to fall.

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

See also  Drugs: shop in Catania, 10-year-old children also involved

You may also like

Video preview: US rating warning against Nvidia AI...

The gold they saved to strengthen their houses...

Tax reform for the territories?

Uruguay fully restores diplomatic ties with Venezuela

UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament: Togo sinks in front...

Tsunami threat ruled out after 6.6 earthquake on...

The most important news of May 25th

OHCHR contributes to the judicialization of the field...

It will not be possible to build the...

Japanese stocks are surprised, Taiwan stocks are also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy