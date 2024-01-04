DAX correction extends

Before the trading session, the DAX had recovered somewhat early on Thursday morning at 16,560 points. But as long as the DAX no longer rises above the 10 EMA in the daily chart, prices can be expected to fall again as the price progresses.

After the previous long price rise, a longer correction would not be surprising. Especially since the S&P 500 is also weak and has also fallen below its 10 EMA. However, the overarching upward trend is still intact; so far only a correction can be expected and, as a result, prices will rise again.

