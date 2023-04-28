DAX morning analysis: DAX after Amazon and Meta with “Turbo” on Friday?

Please also see my video analysis available on YouTube as early as 8am most trading days for more information:

After testing the 15,700 region again on Thursday, the DAX can stabilize and focus on strong quarterly figures. From the DAX itself there was a Deutsche Bank and RWE, which inspired investors with very strong figures.

First we started again with a slightly lighter GAP on the upside and, just like the day before, we were looking at the region around 15,700. There I entered the market with the “Rebound” scenario and participated in the countermovement. You can see an excerpt from my trading here:

The newly created price gap was then reached again at the consumer price data of the EU and closed directly at lunchtime. Just above there was another gap in the price, which we took a closer look at in the afternoon but were unable to completely close.

This became the greater resistance from the Analysis of the previous day on 04/27/2023 once again achieved and even confirmed by the closing price.

The exact ones Data from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are shown here as an image and show you a possible GAP for today:

Because from the point of view of the DAX participants, the US stock exchanges rose more significantly after the trading hours and had thus again shown implications for the perpetual contract – I will present this to you in a moment.

Meta pulled up Wall Street



The results presented by Meta Platforms on Wednesday evening were very enthusiastic and caused the share to rise significantly. We are now at the big GAP from 2022:

This also applies to the market as a whole, so that the Nasdaq was able to leave the support zone on the upper side almost as if it were drawn to the line:

It is now close to the annual highs and forms another range that runs above the annual highs from February:

In total, the Nasdaq gained 2.43 percent and the market-wide S&P500 also rose by around 2 percent. This is summarized here:

After hours there was more data from large companies. I represent Amazon, which initially rose sharply but then gave up the profits during the night:

I present other companies in the video.

What can be derived for the start of the day in the DAX?

DAX ideas on Friday, April 28, 2023



Die uptrend line of the last few weeks and since the end of March we had sketched yesterday – both lines are broken (review midweek):

Nevertheless, the DAX worked its way up or does not get any further momentum on the bottom – with the limitations of the last few days, a range is formed from April 17th:

Due to the after-hours strength, this range has been crossed once. We were already at 15,900 in the evening and just a little lower to the pre-market today:

A new price gap on the underside of around 65 points can therefore currently be forecast at the start of trading.

Exactly such shown course gaps play an important role again and again.

My tools and other cornerstones for trading



Appointments on the stock exchange for Friday

A look at the others quarterly figures

of the week, which now provide a look at the balance sheets of US companies for the first quarter of 2023, can be found here:

20230423 earnings week

Today, oil stocks are clearly the focus of investors.

In addition to the quarterly figures, there is also a lot of data from a macroeconomic point of view.

We start with the import prices from Germany and after the unemployment rate we have the GDP from Germany and the EU on the agenda for the morning.

At 2.30 p.m. the US data start with personal income, private spending and the labor cost index. Does this data show further inflation or is it cooling off?

At the start of the stock exchange, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index and the University of Michigan consumer confidence will also be important.

All important dates of the day are listed here again:

2023-04-28 Business Dates

In the evening, the CFTC data is due shortly before the Wall Street weekly close.

I got these key points from the economic calendar

taken from this page. I then update these appointments in the daily morning analyses.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

