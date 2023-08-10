DAX morning analysis: DAX does not make the run to 16000

The video for the analysis is stored here:

The optical upward trend from the support at 15,700 could not be overlooked yesterday morning and was the basis of the reporting in the Morning analysis from 08/09/2023 with this chart image (review):

How important this area was and continues to be can be seen in the medium-term chart:

Accordingly, the conditions were initially bullish yesterday, but towards the resistances of the last few days, all anchored around 15,950 points, I looked for a short entry in the morning. It hit 15,931 in live trading and managed to get back down in the direction of the uptrend:

I would be happy to show you the complete processing of the trade separately in this video:

After the market expanded the upper side a little later and thus reduced GAP by 16,000, the weak phase prevailed again in the afternoon. While it wasn’t enough to close the morning’s gap, it also narrowed it:

This means that both GAPs are still present in the chart at a close distance to yesterday’s price range:

We have also continued to manifest the resistance zone around 16000 points in the medium-term picture:

Based on Data from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange then you can see a plus tag:

So is the topic of “bottoming out” still interesting and what happened on Wall Street?

View of the Nasdaq and the DAX pre-exchange



After this trading day, the DAX was positive in the wake of other indices from Europe in terms of individual values ​​as well as at index level. Sentiment was only worse in the US, especially in the Nasdaq:

This again formed a new low, recovered in the meantime, but immediately gave up all attempts to recover. The technology index is thus still in a correction:

This weakness in the Nasdaq could have impacted the DAX more in the morning. However, like the day before, he is already stronger and again shows the urge to run towards 16,000:

On the way there, I am again looking for a short opportunity today around 15,950 as this area has shown resistance several times in the last few trading days:

What events are we paying attention to today apart from the technical charts?

Appointments for Thursday, August 10th, 2023



Today, after the economic bulletin from the EU in the morning, the main focus is on the US consumer price event at 2:30 p.m. This is where US inflation and thus the actions of the US Federal Reserve are significantly influenced.

The US budget statement in the evening is still relevant for further impetus on the market.

I have all the dates mentioned with the forecasts from the economic calendar taken:

In addition, the last ones are standing quarterly figures on the agenda this week, which are shown here in the overview per day:

So I wish us a lot of success in trading, which is about to start.

