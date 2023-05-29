DAX morning analysis: DAX ideas on Whit Monday, May 29, 2023 after the US debt dispute

For today you can see the video here:

After four negative trading days this week, it initially looked like a completely red stock market week on Friday. The sell-off started again at 15,860 and caught the following trade in live trading this morning:

See me in the Live trading from 8:55 a.m again explicitly over the shoulder in the first trades of the day from Tuesday:

The index then fell below 15,800 and headed for the weekly low. But the weekly low from Thursday held in the morning and an impressive reversal began:

The index rose significantly and was therefore able to push off at the lower edge of the range. However, it was not possible to exceed the old annual highs that marked the annual high before Ascension Day:

However, this positive day broke the sequence of negative days that we had seen throughout the week. All Data from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange I show you here and in the video / the presentation also the whole days of the month:

How did the picture develop in the USA?

Look at Nasdaq and debt cap

The Nasdaq extended Thursday’s Nvidia effect on the last trading day of the week, hitting new yearly highs:

There was hardly any countermovement, so that the 14,000 psychological mark offered no resistance. The market was also driven by the fantasy of an agreement in the US debt dispute. It then came on Sunday, so that the courses could only react to it today.

However, the first surcharges on US futures during the night have already been sold off again. Ultimately, Congress must also approve the proposals:

It should be exciting as the first full trading day on Wall Street opens on Tuesday. I would be happy to look for appropriate setups with you again in the Live trading from 3:25 p.m:

How does he react? DAX at the start of the week?

Quiet pre-market at the start of the week

This premium can also be seen in the DAX future and thus in the first indications, but it also seems to be decreasing. The chart image on Monday morning is based on the Friday closing prices:

For my trading, I also keep an eye on the two GAPs that left an island in the chart:

There are no key points on the agenda on Whit Monday.

All appointments for tomorrow are already listed here:

I got these key points from the economic calendar taken from this page. For the upcoming ones quarterly figures This week I also have an overview ready:

We're talking about what's happening in the market again in the live trading room.

I will implement my setups with CFDs and futures.

On the Twitch channel FIT4FINANZEN you will be presented with further detailed inspiration and opinions.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

