First of all, my presentation of the current DAX situation in detail in the video, before we go into more detail with the charts:

For the entire trading day you could again get a high Momentum observe, which continued the start of the week in the pre-stock market and further premiums. We will now go into more detail on this.

DAX momentum remains on the upside



After the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS and a calming down in the banking sector, Tuesday started very positively in the DAX. We already reached 15,050 in the pre-market and had thus uncovered further potential, which in the Tuesday analysis on 03/21/2023 was first sketched like this (retrospective):

20230321 DAX perpetual contract



At the start of XETRA, this mark was a potential entry point in the direction of the trend, since we encountered it from the top. I used this in live trading as follows:

In the further course, the high points from Friday and thus the starting point of the downward movement were started. They initially offered resistance at 15,150, but were ultimately just a way station on the way up:

20230322 DAX Xetra weekly trend



The GAP did not close and the index closed near the daily high for another bullish day. Once again, the banks were the winners, ensuring a firm overall market.

To compare the view of the Data from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at this point:

2023-03-21 DAX Boerse Frankfurt



Looking at Wall Street, that strength was evident there as well. We’ll go into that here.

Wall Street vor dem FED-Event stark



Banks in the US also made significant gains, as did some energy companies.

This was thanks in particular to the lightened mood seen in the Fear and Greed Index:

2023-03-22 Fear and Greed



Interim attempts GAP close, did not quite reach the goal:

2023-03-21 Dow Jones Trading



At the closing price, all US indices then recorded a profit and the market-wide S&P500 even conquered the 4,000 mark:

2023-03-21 Wall Street closed



What can be derived from this mix for the DAX?

Trade ideas for 03/22/2023



Yesterday’s analysis outlined the following setup in the big picture:

In a very bullish expansion, the renewed range touch around 15,250 can also be calculated. I have shown this scenario in the medium-term chart here:

20230320 DAX Xetra medium-term range



In fact, this was the full extent we saw yesterday:

20230322 DAX Xetra medium term



This brings the DAX to a range of 800 points this week:

20230322 DAX Xetra weekly range



From the pre-exchange, the momentum has now ended at the mark outlined. There could be a direct countermovement here, which can then include, for example, yesterday’s GAP in XETRA trading as the first target and Friday’s highs as further consolidation:

20230322 DAX perpetual contract



A further penetration into the range would be equivalent to a short squeeze, but cannot be ruled out in the current situation. However, I think it is the less likely option ahead of the US Federal Reserve Board meeting.

Appointments for Wednesday



A look at the others quarterly figures I have also prepared and posted for you here for the new week. GameStop was already exciting last night:

2023-03-22 GameStop nach Earnings



You can see the other earnings of the week here:

20230318 quarterly figures weekly preview



The FED meeting of the US Federal Reserve is at the top of the agenda today. However, this event is only after the XETRA close. Please register here:

JFD Webinar on FED



ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak again in the morning. At 10:00 a.m. the current account of the EU will be published.

Crude oil inventories from the USA are still important in the early afternoon.

Here is the daily summary:

2023-03-22 economic data



I got these key points from the economic calendar taken from this page.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

