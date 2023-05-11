DAX Morning Analysis: DAX paralyzed at 15900 after inflation data

Please also see my video analysis available on YouTube as early as 8am most trading days for more information:

Wednesday started almost unchanged and the DAX initially saw momentum again towards and around 15,960. However, this area was quickly recaptured creating a short setup which traded as follows:

Inflation data from Germany added further pressure. They remain tense and are signaling to the ECB that further rate hikes are necessary:

This pressure lasted until the previous day’s lows, where it showed the first signs of stabilization. Exactly this was also a good tradable setup:

In the further course, the DAX played around the 15,900 region. She is considered upper range area-Kante of the last 3 weeks and had held again on Tuesday even after a short slide underneath. So it was figuratively in the Morning analysis on 05/10/2023 shown (review):

The US data in the afternoon then put pressure on again. In the section to Nasdaq I will go into this in more detail and outline the minus here, which ultimately remained behind in the DAX based on the Data from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Viewed over the last few trading days, the DAX is thus further “capped” on the upside and is forming a resistance zone:

How was inflation in the US?

Look at Wall Street development after the CPI data

On the other hand, the inflation data was initially received very positively on the US market, as consumer prices rose less than had previously been expected. They are trading below the FED interest rate level:

The US markets opened correspondingly strongly and showed a GAP. During the Dow Jones this closed very quickly, the Nasdaq took a little longer, but also returned directly to the breakout level in the first trading session. I traded the index at the start of the stock exchange in this direction:

After the GAP close, the Nasdaq picked up dynamically and reached a new high for the year.

In the further course of the market, the market fluctuated strongly and towards the end it still made a new high for the year in the Nasdaq:

In particular, the large stocks rose significantly, while PayPal, for example, redefined the lows for the year.

As a result, the technology barometer reached a new high for the year and the Dow Jones was unable to return to the plus zone. All close-of-trade prices are anchored here:

How do we start the new trading day with these prerequisites?

DAX ideas for Thursday

Walt’s figures were still available after the trading day Disney on the agenda, struggling with a sluggish streaming area and further restructuring. Therefore, the post-exchange outlined itself very negatively:

For the DAX picture, the upper edge of the range around 15,900 remains exciting, even if there has not been a sustained signal there so far, it should be able to generate signals again in the intraday area:

The pre-exchange outlines the first listings right there before the XETRA start:

So it remains with trading around this region and a potential new GAP at the start of trading, which I will discuss with you live in a moment.

Dates on the stock exchange for Thursday, May 11, 2023

First a look at the others quarterly figures next week, which will provide a look at the balance sheets of US companies for the first quarter of 2023:

More heavyweights like today’s JDcom are on the agenda this week.

In addition to the quarterly figures and yesterday’s inflation data, we are looking at new data today. Producer prices from the US are important in parallel with initial US jobless claims.

US natural gas inventories follow at 4:30 p.m.

All appointments of the day are listed here:

