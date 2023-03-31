First of all, my presentation of the current DAX situation in detail in the video, before we go into more detail with the charts:

Now that this week we have run into and cleared the resistance which has been around 15250-15300 points, yesterday saw further upward pressure felt. We already had significant premiums in the pre-exchange, as shown in the picture Morning analysis on 02/28/2023 clearly shows (review):

20230330 DAX perpetual contract

I now go into more detail about the exact events and trades on the threshold from the previous day.

DAX-Trading in alter Range

With the new GAP and thus the second price gap in a row, I first looked for a potential countermovement on the market. A first brief breakout above the pre-market range was the reason for me to Livetrading placing a corresponding order and then trailing this position with a stop in profit:

DAX-Trade am 2023-03-30 a 09.07.53

Please join me again in the Live trading webinar for the DAX opening to the first concrete trading ideas and their implementation from 8.55 a.m.:

AndreasBernstein Livetrading DAX

In the further course, the GAP was not further reduced, but offered support. The index initially continued to climb to 15,500 and an old gap, lingered there at lunchtime and later picked up the momentum of Wall Street for more prices on the upside.

The picture is very bullish this week:

20230330 DAX XETRA weekly course

After exceeding this, it is also clear that we are moving further in the range from February. The large chart picture is therefore clearly visible here with the GAP, which I just described and is from March 10th:

20230330 DAX XETRA medium term

Technology was in demand again and with it an Infineon in the DAX, which raised its outlook on Wednesday evening and thus delighted investors.

This led to another plus day in trading at the end, like the Data from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange show:

2023-03-30 DAX Frankfurt Stock Exchange

With these thoughts, we also swing straight to the course of Wall Street.

Look at Wall Street on Thursday

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq was already close to the high for the year (review):

20230330 Nasdaq-100

Yesterday the hesitant transgression took place:

20230330 Nasdaq-100-2

Does this already count as another long signal? After all, the Nasdaq has shown one of the strongest quarters in recent years. From my point of view, the best alternative is to wait and see what the US markets will show when they open and after today’s economic data – you can then react to this at leisure in the afternoon.

Of course, there were also scenarios for falling prices, which we Livetrading discussed accordingly in the afternoon. Here it came again after a big GAP in the Dow Jones no clear trend for me and the setup what you see here and what you could manage very well:

2023-03-30 Dow Jones Trading

You can also do this again from 3.25 p.m im Livetrading track with me:

AndreasBernstein Livetrading WALL-STREET

Another plus for all US indices was ultimately on the price list, which lost momentum compared to Wednesday:

2023-03-30 Wall Street Closing

The mood in the Fear and Greed Index is thus further brightening:

2023-03-31 Fear and Greed

What can be derived from this for today?

DAX ideas on Friday, March 31, 2023

Yesterday I wrote here in the analysis “The breach of the medium-term resistance has now technically reactivated the door to the old range” – that’s exactly where we are.

Further surcharges can be seen in the pre-exchange:

20230331 DAX perpetual contract

Even if this sounds very strong, this fact alone is not a reversal signal. Courses up to 15,600 or 15,700 (close to the annual high) are quite conceivable in such a strong trend. Especially the opening today and the behavior before the inflation data from Europe and the USA is important here.

Feel free to start your trading day with me right away – more information and the dates of the day will follow here.

My tools and other cornerstones for trading

I will implement my setups with CFDs and futures.

We like to talk about what is happening in the market in the live trading room.

Live Trading Room registration

On the Twitch channel FIT4FINANZEN you will be presented with further detailed inspiration and opinions.

Appointments for Friday

One last look at the quarterly figures of the week can be found here:

20230325 earnings stocks week

Right at the start of today’s economic calendar, the retail sales from Germany are on the agenda and a little later the unemployment rate.

At 11:00 a.m. consumer prices from the EU are reported, giving another look at inflation.

At 2:30 p.m., US private spending and the PCE core deflator are important to show a further assessment of economic stability for America.

4 p.m. is followed by the consumer confidence of the University of Michigan.

The summary of all daily appointments can be found here as a table:

2023-03-31 economic data

I got these key points from the economic calendar taken from this page. I then update these appointments in the daily morning analyses.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

