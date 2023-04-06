Home News DAX Morning Analysis: DAX takes cover before Easter
DAX Morning Analysis: DAX takes cover before Easter

by admin
First of all, my presentation of the current DAX situation in detail in the video, before we go into more detail with the charts:

After we had already seen a new high for the year this week, the index slowed down again in its range from February and gave up almost all gains on the same day, Tuesday (review):

Technically, nothing stood in the way of a deeper dive into the range (review):

We started yesterday with these prerequisites.

DAX trading towards Easter

There was no GAP on Wednesday, but by Monday we had left a price gap, which the market could target yesterday as the first target and test of the weekly support. This was exactly my first scenario in the morning:

Please join me again in the Live trading webinar for the DAX opening to the first concrete trading ideas and their implementation from 8.55 a.m.:

In the further course, the market continued to orientate itself towards the bottom and thus formed a trend. This lasted almost until the end of trading and thus resulted in a minus day for the statistics.

In particular, the weaker labor market, which yesterday’s ADP data from the private sector showed, put pressure on technology stocks:

There was no noticeable countermovement here, so the closing prices of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange brought the minus with them after work:

Caution is now required for the DAX:

How did Wall Street close?

Midweek look at Wall Street

Of course, the ADP data had a direct effect here and caused prices to fall, especially in the Nasdaq. Live trading also took place in this direction:

See also  Draghi: new anti-inflation social pact, ready to intervene on the tax wedge. No to ultimatums

Overall, the technology barometer has thus returned to the old high for the year:

Standard values ​​from chemistry or medicine could benefit. So there was almost an opposite picture with the Dow Jones, but here too I waited for short signals in the Livetrading:

He was able to salvage a small gain at the end of the day while the Nasdaq lost a percent. These are the closing prices:

What do we derive from this for Tuesday?

The DAX continues to consolidate

With this minus tag we delved deeper into the range:

Technically, a run through is very likely, especially since no dealer can react to the labor market data from the USA with the holiday on Friday. From my point of view, restraint in advance is dominant.

From the pre-market, the threshold of the lows from the last few days is just as clearly visible as the still open and large one GAP from the end of March. A dangerous threshold for the “bulls”:

Therefore, if we fall below 15,475, I expect further dynamic charges. Only a break in the dashed trend line would speak for an easing.

Feel free to start your trading day with me right away – more information and the dates of the day will follow here.

My tools and other cornerstones for trading

I primarily deal with that Broker JFD and these conditions and use for themChart analysis tool StereoTrader

. We like to talk about what is happening in the market in the live trading room.

See also  Kunming "Spring Breeze Action" job fair provides over 28,000 jobs

here free of charge - the dates are anchored in the teaser image:
Appointments on Thursday 06.04.2023 One last look at the quarterly figures

of the week, which are now thinning out before Easter, can be found here:
In the economic calendar this morning, industrial production from Germany is due directly at 8 a.m. and then at 2:30 p.m. the weekly initial jobless claims.

America’s natural gas inventory is released at 4:30 p.m. After that, Good Friday is a public holiday on the stock exchange.

As a summary you will find all daily dates listed here in this table with the forecasts:
taken from this page. I then update these appointments in the daily morning analyses.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

