First of all, my presentation of the current DAX situation in detail in the video, before we go into more detail with the charts:

After we had already seen a new high for the year this week, the index slowed down again in its range from February and gave up almost all gains on the same day, Tuesday (review):

20230404 DAX XETRA annual high

Technically, nothing stood in the way of a deeper dive into the range (review):

20230404 DAX XETRA medium term

We started yesterday with these prerequisites.

DAX trading towards Easter

There was no GAP on Wednesday, but by Monday we had left a price gap, which the market could target yesterday as the first target and test of the weekly support. This was exactly my first scenario in the morning:

2023-04-05 DAX Trade

AndreasBernstein Livetrading DAX

In the further course, the market continued to orientate itself towards the bottom and thus formed a trend. This lasted almost until the end of trading and thus resulted in a minus day for the statistics.

In particular, the weaker labor market, which yesterday’s ADP data from the private sector showed, put pressure on technology stocks:

2023-04-05 ADP data

There was no noticeable countermovement here, so the closing prices of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange brought the minus with them after work:

2023-04-05 DAX Boerse Frankfurt

Caution is now required for the DAX:

20230405 XETRA DAX weekly course

How did Wall Street close?

Midweek look at Wall Street

Of course, the ADP data had a direct effect here and caused prices to fall, especially in the Nasdaq. Live trading also took place in this direction:

2023-04-05 Nasdaq Trade

Overall, the technology barometer has thus returned to the old high for the year:

20230406 Nasdaq-100

Standard values ​​from chemistry or medicine could benefit. So there was almost an opposite picture with the Dow Jones, but here too I waited for short signals in the Livetrading:

2023-04-05 Dow Jones Trade

He was able to salvage a small gain at the end of the day while the Nasdaq lost a percent. These are the closing prices:

2023-04-05 Wall Street closing

What do we derive from this for Tuesday?

The DAX continues to consolidate

With this minus tag we delved deeper into the range:

20230405 XETRA DAX Range

Technically, a run through is very likely, especially since no dealer can react to the labor market data from the USA with the holiday on Friday. From my point of view, restraint in advance is dominant.

From the pre-market, the threshold of the lows from the last few days is just as clearly visible as the still open and large one GAP from the end of March. A dangerous threshold for the “bulls”:

20230406 DAX Vorboerse

Therefore, if we fall below 15,475, I expect further dynamic charges. Only a break in the dashed trend line would speak for an easing.

Appointments on Thursday 06.04.2023 One last look at the quarterly figures

20230401 Earnings Week

In the economic calendar this morning, industrial production from Germany is due directly at 8 a.m. and then at 2:30 p.m. the weekly initial jobless claims.

America’s natural gas inventory is released at 4:30 p.m. After that, Good Friday is a public holiday on the stock exchange.

2023-04-06 Business Dates

2023-04-06 Business Dates I got these key points from the economic calendar

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein*