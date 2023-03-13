First of all, my presentation of the current DAX situation in detail in the video, before we go into more detail with the charts:

Once again, the DAX did better than the important ones Wall Street Barometer Dow Jones and S&P500 develop but only show “half the truth” with reference to 5:30 p.m.:

Since the US technology barometer not only broke the lows from March, but also extended the momentum to the January listings, especially on Friday, another sell signal could be:

The situation is similar for the Dow Jones. There, too, there was a breach of a support and with it the breakout of the large sideways range that we saw in the Previous week analysis on 03/05/2023 had sketched:

How I implement this in US trading with specific trades, I will be happy to show you again from Monday – please note the time change in the USA, so that Wall Street now opens at 2:30 p.m. European time:

But at the weekend there was news that the prices “received” and calmed the Silicon Valley Bank issue. The deposits are safe – this was the headline from the USA and now also in the media from Germany:

What does this change in the stock market?

First of all, in the FED outlook, the estimate for the next rate hike jumped massively to 0.25 basis points and thus to a small interest rate hike:

As a result, a possible break in the broad DAX range has been postponed (or canceled entirely) and the range is still active. Here is again from the Sunday analysis from 03/12/2023 the XETRA chart with reference to Friday 5:30 p.m.:

20230312 DAX Xetra range area



The update at the start of the week is similar to the course of the last few weeks:

20230313 DAX perpetual contract range



There is no discernible break and thus also a recovery compared to Friday evening with nightGAP im

Future:

20230313 DAX pre-stock market start of the week



The Momentum Based on this report from the USA, the DAX can now technically carry it up to the 15,500 threshold. In my view, market participants should reorient themselves there. So this is the first resistance of the day for me:

20230313 DAX Vorboerse Week start market technology



My tools and other cornerstones for trading



A look at the others quarterly figures I have also prepared and posted for you here for the new week. Adobe, FedEx and also Meta Platforms will be exciting:

More US inflation data is scheduled for next week, and we’ll go into that in more detail on Tuesday and Wednesday.

No impulse is to be expected today, so I’ll summarize Tuesday’s appointments:

I got these key points from the economic calendar taken from this page.

You will receive all chart images from this analysis in advance as an email.

With that, I wish us a lot of success in trading in the new week.

Yours Andreas Bernstein

